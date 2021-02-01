Rodgers Gets Certainty for 2021

According to the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Rams inquired about the availability of Aaron Rodgers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If Aaron Rodgers needed certainty that he’ll be part of the Green Bay Packers in 2021, he’s probably got it now.

In a story about the Los Angeles Rams landing quarterback Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, longtime Los Angeles Times writer Sam Farmer said the Rams cast their line in search of an even bigger fish.

Rodgers.

In a 27-word aside in Farmer’s story, he wrote:

Houston’s Deshaun Watson was out of their price range. They considered making a hard run at Aaron Rodgers, but Green Bay was adamant it wasn’t trading him.

With that, Rodgers at least has some short-term certainty about his place on the roster.

When the Packers drafted Jordan Love with their first-round pick in April, it was a reminder to Rodgers that his future with the team wasn’t entirely in his control.

When the Packers walked off Lambeau Field after losing the NFC Championship Game last Sunday, a defeat that “hit like a ton of bricks,” it had him questioning his future with the team.

“To me, a reality, not a certainty or an absolute, is that my future is not in my hands,” Rodgers said during his usual Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio.

“Now, that’s really the case of all of us as players. Naturally, there’s time when you let your mind go to maybe, ‘I’m going to be a Packer for life.’ Or, ‘I’m going to be like a Tim Duncan or (Derek) Jeter or Kobe (Bryant) and play with one team my entire career.’ Naturally, you dream about that. That’s kind of like a dream scenario. I’ve talked about that for much of my career. When they drafted Jordan, it was more the reality kicking in. Like, hey, that’s actually never the case. There are no absolutes in this business.”

Rodgers is right, but the Packers’ shooting down trade talks just about ensures Rodgers will be back in 2021 for his 14th season as the team’s starter.

The Lions received two first-round picks, an additional third-round selection and quarterback Jared Goff for Stafford. Rodgers, as a perennial winner and the likely MVP, is the better player but also four years older.

In 2017, when LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator, Goff threw 28 touchdowns vs. seven interceptions and posted a 100.5 passer rating.