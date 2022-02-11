Rodgers Hints at Top Options for 2022 NFL Season

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t sure what he’s going to do in 2022. He perhaps provided some clues after winning his fourth NFL MVP on Thursday night.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers’ decision on his NFL career could be down to two choices.

The Green Bay Packers or retirement.

After winning his fourth NFL MVP award on Thursday night at NFL Honors, he fielded five questions during a Zoom teleconference. One was about winning MVP. The other four were about his future.

“I think you’ve got to take some of the emotion out of it and then kind of lean into understanding what it takes to revamp and feel like what’s the best place, the best decision for me moving forward,” Rodgers said.

He quickly stopped himself.

“Not really place,” he continued. “More just what does it feel like to commit to a season if that’s what I want to do.”

The Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005 and he’s been the team’s starting quarterback since 2008. He rose to prominence in Green Bay. He won a Super Bowl championship in Green Bay. He built a Hall of Fame resume in Green Bay. And he experienced a career rebirth under coach Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.

Judging by 10 1/2 minutes of comments on Thursday, he doesn’t seem interested in continuing his pursuit of a second Super Bowl championship in a different city.

That doesn’t mean Rodgers will be back for a 15th season as the team’s starting quarterback. While embroiled in a dispute with management, Rodgers skipped all of last offseason’s workouts. That time away served as a taste of retirement.

“I talked at length at various times about being comfortable walking away and just not playing,” Rodgers said. “I don’t want to create more questions than I probably already have, but I don’t fear retirement, I don’t fear moving on. I’m very proud of what I’ve accomplished, proud that I’ve accomplished it in Green Bay over the last 17 years, and excited about the future, whatever that ends up being or looking like.”

But the fire burns, and there’s nothing that can fully replace that desire in retirement. If he returns, the Packers will be Super Bowl contenders yet again. And there’s a chance to equal Peyton Manning’s record of five MVPs. And if he’s really in it for the long haul, there are records to chase.

Critically, Rodgers and general manager Brian Gutekunst worked this season to not just mend fences but to build a strong relationship. So, when they met at the end of the season, the talks produced constructive conversations.

“(I’m) still highly competitive and still [have] that bitter taste from the divisional game, so definitely a lot to weigh,” Rodgers said, “but thankful for the Packers organization and the conversations that we had at the end of the season and just the way the whole season went. I was obviously frustrated about some things in the offseason. We had a ton of conversations and I just felt like there was so much growth, and I’m so thankful for that. I’m thankful for the relationships – with Brian as much as anybody.

“There was obviously some things that were voiced in the offseason, privately between him and myself, and I’m just thankful for the response. There was a lot of things that were done to make me feel really special and important to the present, the past and the future of the franchise. And I’ve got to say that Russ (Ball) and Brian especially had a big hand in that. And it didn’t go unnoticed.”

With Rodgers, the Packers became the first team in NFL history with three consecutive seasons of 13 wins. While it wasn’t enough to get them back to their first Super Bowl since 2010, his presence at least gives the Packers a chance to contend, which is why coach Matt LaFleur and team President Mark Murphy have said they wanted Rodgers back for 2022.

Rodgers acknowledged there’s work to be done if he returns. That presumably means signing a contract extension and getting far enough under the salary cap to bring back All-Pro receiver Davante Adams. And if he doesn’t return, there’s a “good nucleus” in place to help Jordan Love with a strong running game and defense.

“Should I feel like it’s my time to move on and do something else,” he said, “I’ll be extremely eternally grateful for the Green Bay Packers organization, the fan base and all the incredible 17 years’ worth of memories and friendships and special, special moments that I’ve gotten to share with members of the organization, my teammates, people that work there and the fans, as well. I’m just super-thankful for every single moment in the journey.”