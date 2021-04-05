Rodgers: ‘I Would Love to be Host of Jeopardy!’

“All the butterflies that you would get getting ready for a game happened to me,” Aaron Rodgers said of his 10 episodes as a guest host.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – As Aaron Rodgers grapples with the “beautiful mystery” that is his future as the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback, he mentioned a possible new career on Monday.

“I would love to be the host of Jeopardy!,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show.

As a Celebrity Jeopardy! champion and, now, a two-week stint filling the shoes of the late host Alex Trebek, Rodgers called hosting the trivia show a “dream job” in this interview with Sports Illustrated’s Dan Gartland.

As a big fan of the show, was there anything Rodgers learned by hosting that he found interesting or surprising?

“I just think it’s the enormity of the focus needed to control the game in a way where it flows so well. I think that’s the beauty in hosting and I really enjoyed that challenge because you have to be so hyper-focused in the moment and also have the ability to step back and see what you’re doing in order to not get so singularly focused that you can’t have normal interactions with the contestants and insert some of your own humor or comments. That was probably the most fun of a challenge. I really did enjoy every moment.

“From the first time I stepped on set, there was just this special, once-in-a-lifetime feeling for me. On the Jeopardy! stage, with the big board, seeing the lights come on, getting dressed, putting on my suit. All the butterflies that you would get getting ready for a game happened to me. Much like we’ve had for so many years, running out of the tunnel and hearing my name, walking from behind the board to front-of-stage as the guest host those 10 times are just moments I’ll never forget. Just feeling the butterflies and excitement take over were really, really special moments.”

