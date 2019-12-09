Packers
Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Rodgers: ‘I Wouldn’t Mind Winning Ugly All the Way to Super Bowl’

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers wasn’t filled with enthusiasm after the Green Bay Packers beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 on Sunday, but he said he’s not concerned about the state of the offense.

“We’re finding different ways to win,” he said. “It might be ugly at times to maybe some folks, but we ran the ball today for 180 yards or so and got Aaron Jones going. Different teams have thrown different things at us. I just think we need to be a little more consistent at times. I don’t think we had maybe the same type of flow after the first couple early drives with just the energy. We just missed on a couple things. We’ve got to clean some of that stuff up but I wouldn’t mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl.”

If there’s some solace from Rodgers’ perspective, it’s that the Packers were close to a much bigger day on offense. There were two near-miss incompletions on deep balls to tight end Jimmy Graham and Aaron Jones. “That would have put us up three scores and you’re probably feeling a little better about yourself right now,” Rodgers said of the play to Graham. A fumble by Rodgers cost the team a shot at three points late in the first half.

Green Bay improved to 10-3 – the opposite of Washington’s 3-10 – but couldn’t put away the struggling Redskins. Rodgers was a ho-hum 18-of-28 passing for 195 yards and one touchdown. Hear more – and see a bunch of photos from the game – in the video above.

More Packers-Redskins

Winning is what matters, but …

This week’s hot hand was Aaron Jones

Defense mostly takes care of business

Big debut by “Swervin’ Ervin”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Updates: Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers

Bill Huber
2 1

Follow along for updates from Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers (9-3) and Washington Redskins (3-9).

‘Swervin’ Ervin’ Makes Positive Impact on Returns

Bill Huber
2 0

Tyler Ervin had four returns of 10-plus yards in his Packers debut

This Week’s Hot Hand, It’s Jones to the Rescue

Bill Huber
0

Aaron Jones piled up 192 yards from scrimmage, his fourth day this season with at least 150 total yards

Packers Make Bad Redskins Offense Look Bad

Bill Huber
0

Against the worst offense in the NFL, Green Bay's defense took care of business

Winning Is ‘Only Thing That Matters’ But LaFleur Expects More

Bill Huber
1

Following a 20-15 victory over the Redskins, it was a bit of role reversal between Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers.

World’s Best Preview Two-Minute Drill: Pressure’s on Run Defense

Bill Huber
0

Adrian Peterson, Derrius Guice, Aaron Rodgers, Matt LaFleur and much more in a final look at today's game at Lambeau Field.

Packers-Redskins Injury Report: King Listed as Questionable

Bill Huber
1 0

Washington will be down two of its leading receivers; James Looney has a new position

World’s Best Preview: Oh, Brother, They’re Double Trouble

Bill Huber
0

Za'Darius Smith leads the NFL in quarterback hits. Preston Smith leads the Packers in sacks. They've been a dynamic and dominant duo.

Sitton Opens Business To Fill Competitive Void

Bill Huber
0

Former Pro Bowl guard Josh Sitton retired as a member of the Packers on Friday.

With Rodgers and Lewis, ‘Real Recognizes Real’

Bill Huber
0

The "Big Dog" touchdown served as an exclamation point in the relationship between quarterback Aaron Rodgers and tight end Marcedes Lewis.