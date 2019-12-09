Rodgers: ‘I Wouldn’t Mind Winning Ugly All the Way to Super Bowl’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers wasn’t filled with enthusiasm after the Green Bay Packers beat the Washington Redskins 20-15 on Sunday, but he said he’s not concerned about the state of the offense.

“We’re finding different ways to win,” he said. “It might be ugly at times to maybe some folks, but we ran the ball today for 180 yards or so and got Aaron Jones going. Different teams have thrown different things at us. I just think we need to be a little more consistent at times. I don’t think we had maybe the same type of flow after the first couple early drives with just the energy. We just missed on a couple things. We’ve got to clean some of that stuff up but I wouldn’t mind winning ugly all the way to the Super Bowl.”

If there’s some solace from Rodgers’ perspective, it’s that the Packers were close to a much bigger day on offense. There were two near-miss incompletions on deep balls to tight end Jimmy Graham and Aaron Jones. “That would have put us up three scores and you’re probably feeling a little better about yourself right now,” Rodgers said of the play to Graham. A fumble by Rodgers cost the team a shot at three points late in the first half.

Green Bay improved to 10-3 – the opposite of Washington’s 3-10 – but couldn’t put away the struggling Redskins. Rodgers was a ho-hum 18-of-28 passing for 195 yards and one touchdown. Hear more – and see a bunch of photos from the game – in the video above.

