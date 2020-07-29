Rodgers, Jones Lead Six Packers in ‘Top 100 Players’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron and Aaron, the driving forces behind the Green Bay Packers’ offense, are the team’s highest-ranked players in NFL Network’s annual “Top 100 Players.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his 10th consecutive appearance, checking in at No. 16. He was No. 8 last year. Playing with a watered-down group of perimeter threats in 2019, Rodgers finished 12th in passer rating (95.4), 21st in completion percentage (62.0) and 17th in yards per attempt (7.03). However, there have been only two seasons of a quarterback throwing 25-plus touchdowns and four-or-fewer interceptions in NFL history: Rodgers in 2018 and Rodgers in 2019.

“There’s throws that he’s made in practice that people have never seen that I’ve seen, and I’m just like, ‘They don’t even know what he’s capable of,’” former Packers defensive back Damarious Randall, now with the Browns, said in explaining why he voted Rodgers No. 1.

Part of the segment below focuses on his incredible touchdown pass to Jamaal Williams at Kansas City.

“I was like, ‘Man, that’s Aaron Rodgers for you,” linebacker Preston Smith said.

Aaron Jones made his debut at his jersey number, 33. After two injuries limited by injuries and a lack of touches, he piled up more than 1,550 yards from scrimmage with league highs of 16 rushing touchdowns and 19 total touchdowns. Among them was a 56-yard touchdown run that clinched a Week 16 win at Minnesota.

“He’s explosive,” Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter said. “He finds a hole and he hits it. He got through some gap – I don’t know how he got through that gap but he got through it. I was like, ‘Man, he’s something.’”

He got at least No. 1 vote – by himself.

“If you’re not going to love yourself, who else will?”

The Packers, who won’t have anyone in Wednesday’s Top 10 show, finished with six of the top 63 players. On Monday, Preston Smith and Za’Darius Smith made their debuts alongside Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari.

The Top 10, in alphabetical order:

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, Defensive Tackle

Stephon Gilmore, New England Patriots, Cornerback

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, Running Back

DeAndre Hopkins, Houston Texans, Wide Receiver

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens, Quarterback

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers, Tight End

Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers, Running Back

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs, Quarterback

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints, Wide Receiver

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks, Quarterback