Rodgers Makes Fan’s Day at Pebble Beach Golf Pro-Am

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers and his PGA Tour partner, Max Homa, were in 11th place through two rounds at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am.

Rodgers and Homa were at minus-14 after back-to-back 64s. That left them five shots out of the lead. NFL receiver Larry Fitzgerald and PGA Tour golfer Kevin Streelman were tied for first at minus-19 through Friday.

Rodgers made an 11-year-old fan’s day with an autograph. In a story by the Monterey Herald, which includes video:

“Hey, I appreciate it … good to meet ya,” Rodgers told a choked up Miller, looking him squarely in the eyes.

Needless to say, Miller’s mom was choked up too.

“We had an epic day,” said a beaming Kristen Miller later as she and her son were walking the links at Pebble Beach. Miller said she and son Chase had seen and/or gotten autographs from Bill Murray, Huey Lewis, Alfonso Ribeiro, one of the Manning brothers and Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Clearly, Rodgers’ signature was the most memorable for them both.

Rodgers carries a handicap of 3.5 – good stuff, though not quite the caliber of former NFL quarterback and CBS broadcaster Tony Romo.

In an interview with Golf.com, Rodgers was asked if, after getting sacked, he ever wishes he were a professional golfer.

“I don’t,” Rodgers said. “I have too much respect for the Tour guys to think that. Their talent is incredible. I’m not anywhere good enough.”

Rodgers had a couple of impressive shots, including this putt ...

... and this tee shot.

Video: Rodgers on Gutekunst

