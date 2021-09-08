September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Rodgers Needs Myers to Feel Game-Like ‘Urgency’

The ability to adjust under pressure will be hugely important for rookie Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers in his debut against the New Orleans Saints.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – There’s the playbook that’s on Josh Myers’ iPad. Then there’s the playbook that Aaron Rodgers will use for the Green Bay Packers’ season-opening game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

“For a while there, it was like drinking out of a firehose for me,” Myers, the team’s rookie center, said after Wednesday’s practice of the torrent of information being blasted his way.

It’s been a while since the Packers haven in this situation. Seven years ago, Corey Linsley was thrown into the fire as a rookie starting the opener at Seattle. Famously, Seahawks linebacker Bruce Irvin said he’d “pray” for Linsley having to deal with both Seattle’s dominant defense and its raucous fans. Now, it’s Myers’ turn for on-the-job training – at a neutral site in Jacksonville but against a high-quality defense.

There were growing pains along the way. A couple weeks ago, Rodgers was furious at Myers for not snapping the (expletive) football. However, Rodgers on Wednesday saluted Myers for his “disposition” and “steadiness” and ability to learn quickly from mistakes. The hope is Myers has seen enough and learned enough on the practice field to hit the ground running against the Saints for this key Week 1 showdown.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Elgton_Jenkins_on_Packers_Rookie_G_Royce-61381d0f3cae215649f82b31_1_Sep_08_2021_2_18_56_poster
Play
News

5 Days Until Kickoff: Fine Line or Fine Mess?

Elgton Jenkins replacing All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari isn't the only question for the Green Bay Packers' offensive line.

Matt_LaFleur_on_Packers_vs_Saints_in_Jac-61380b5b0fcced3942fe2bbf_1_Sep_08_2021_1_04_40_poster
Play
News

Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Tied for Third

Who's the best team entering the 2021 NFL season? Take a look at our composite rankings, which are formed from five power rankings.

USATSI_15445183
Play
News

Undrafted Free Agents Will Play Key Roles for Packers, Saints

No teams in the NFL depend as heavily on undrafted free agents than the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, who will square off on Sunday.

“I think the most important thing is to make all of the reps that we have in walk-throughs and practice game-like in nature,” Rodgers said when asked about having rookies Myers and Royce Newman on the starting line. “Obviously, the tempo at certain times won’t be game-like, but the urgency and the decision-making and the rapid approach to their job is most important. I need them to feel what it’s going to feel like on Sunday at 4:30 when we’re in those situations. The swiftness of the adjustments, the strain of a clock, a play clock that’s down inside 5. So, a lot of these situations that have come up throughout amp and this week, whether intentionally or unintentionally, are really good kind of dry runs for what it’s going to be on Sunday.”

The ability to adjust under pressure will be hugely important. With Rodgers’ legendary mastery of the machinations that take place at the line of scrimmage, combined with the challenge of facing the attacking defense employed by Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Myers will be put to a 300-level test on Sunday.

“For a while there, it felt like the second I got a new kind of concept down, then immediately another one would get brought up,” Myers said. “It was a real learning process there for a while where constantly new situations were coming up the minute I got one down. As far as I know, that’s stopped for the most part. I think we have everything in from that standpoint. I feel really good about the cohesion between me and him and me being used to having him back there.”

USATSI_16099379
News

Rodgers Needs Myers to Feel Game-Like ‘Urgency’

USATSI_16670976
News

Packers-Saints Injury Report: Both Teams at Nearly Full Health

rodgerssaints
News

This Is What ‘All In’ Looks Like

Packers_DL_Coach_Jerry_Montgomery_on_Ken-6138bbc93cae215649f82ca3_1_Sep_08_2021_13_36_33_poster
News

4 Days Until Kickoff: Packers Need More From Clark

Elgton_Jenkins_on_Packers_Rookie_G_Royce-61381d0f3cae215649f82b31_1_Sep_08_2021_2_18_56_poster
News

5 Days Until Kickoff: Fine Line or Fine Mess?

Matt_LaFleur_on_Packers_vs_Saints_in_Jac-61380b5b0fcced3942fe2bbf_1_Sep_08_2021_1_04_40_poster
News

Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Tied for Third

USATSI_15445183
News

Undrafted Free Agents Will Play Key Roles for Packers, Saints

USATSI_15463973
News

Green Bay Packers 2021 Season Preview

USATSI_15211455
News

Bojorquez Brings Promising Resume as New Punter