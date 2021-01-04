NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Search

Rodgers One of Five on PFF All-Pro Team

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, Corey Linsley, Jaire Alexander and Adrian Amos were first-team selections.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is one of five members of the Green Bay Packers to make the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team.

Rodgers is joined by receiver Davante Adams, center Corey Linsley, cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Adrian Amos. All are first-team selections.

Rodgers closed the book on what might be his third MVP season by throwing four touchdown passes against Chicago on Sunday. His 121.5 passer rating not only led the NFL but is second-best in NFL history behind his 122.5 during his MVP season of 2011. His 48 touchdown passes tied Dan Marino for fifth-most all-time. He also led the league in completion percentage.

“Rodgers’ touchdown to interception ratio (48:6) speaks for itself, but it’s backed up by an equally impressive big-time throw to turnover-worthy play ratio (43:11),” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “And, yes, Rodgers had one awful game against Tampa Bay, but outside of that, he just kept cooking relentlessly in his best season since 2014, and arguably the finest of his career.”

Adams caught 18 touchdown passes, tied for the third-most in NFL history, and set the team’s single-season receptions record.

“Adams led the league in yards per route run (2.96) regardless of position and put up 18 touchdowns in just 14 games,” Monson noted.

Linsley was by far PFF’s highest-graded center, which made up for him missing three full games and parts of two others due to injuries.

PFF charged Alexander with merely 35 receptions allowed while breaking up 13 passes. Including Sunday’s game against Chicago, he gave up 10 or fewer receiving yards in six of 16 games.

Amos strung together a series of excellent performances that ran in parallel with Green Bay’s late-season rise on defense. His fourth-quarter interception wrapped up the win over Chicago.

CLICK HERE for the full story.

Rodgers_Happy_with_This_Years_Level_of_E-5ff381e441a03234bad526cb_1_Jan_04_2021_21_06_45_poster
News

Rodgers One of Five on PFF All-Pro Team

LaFleur_Proud_of_Packers_SeasonLong_Perf-5ff376cfac5b10272540aeae_1_Jan_04_2021_20_23_08_poster
News

Packers Show Resiliency in Surviving Second-Half Lull

Davante_Adams_on_Packers_Getting_No_1_Se-5ff28d15cb5525537aea179e_1_Jan_04_2021_3_40_21_poster
Game Day

Packers Get No. 1 Seed; Here’s Why It Matters

Aaron_Rodgers_Special_Season_for_Himself-5ff298a7eaf8886bd6165dc4_1_Jan_04_2021_4_33_40_poster
Game Day

Adams Heats Up in Time to Set Record, Clinch Victory

Aaron_Rodgers_Shhhh_20-5ff2a74aeaf8886bd6165dc8_1_Jan_04_2021_5_32_31_poster
Game Day

Rodgers States His MVP Case

USATSI_13907135
News

Packers’ 2021 Schedule Will Feature Parade of Playoff Teams

Green_Bay_Packers_at_Chicago_Bears-5ff24c93eaf8886bd6165ba8_1_Jan_03_2021_23_37_04_poster
Game Day

Packers Bury Bears, Earn No. 1 Seed

USATSI_15392391
Game Day

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

Rodgers_Fewer_Ugly_Wins_This_Year-5fed56aac2408839011c832a_1_Dec_31_2020_4_45_39_poster
News

With No. 1 Seed at Stake, There’s No Overstating Sunday’s Importance