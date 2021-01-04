Rodgers One of Five on PFF All-Pro Team

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is one of five members of the Green Bay Packers to make the Pro Football Focus All-Pro team.

Rodgers is joined by receiver Davante Adams, center Corey Linsley, cornerback Jaire Alexander and safety Adrian Amos. All are first-team selections.

Rodgers closed the book on what might be his third MVP season by throwing four touchdown passes against Chicago on Sunday. His 121.5 passer rating not only led the NFL but is second-best in NFL history behind his 122.5 during his MVP season of 2011. His 48 touchdown passes tied Dan Marino for fifth-most all-time. He also led the league in completion percentage.

“Rodgers’ touchdown to interception ratio (48:6) speaks for itself, but it’s backed up by an equally impressive big-time throw to turnover-worthy play ratio (43:11),” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “And, yes, Rodgers had one awful game against Tampa Bay, but outside of that, he just kept cooking relentlessly in his best season since 2014, and arguably the finest of his career.”

Adams caught 18 touchdown passes, tied for the third-most in NFL history, and set the team’s single-season receptions record.

“Adams led the league in yards per route run (2.96) regardless of position and put up 18 touchdowns in just 14 games,” Monson noted.

Linsley was by far PFF’s highest-graded center, which made up for him missing three full games and parts of two others due to injuries.

PFF charged Alexander with merely 35 receptions allowed while breaking up 13 passes. Including Sunday’s game against Chicago, he gave up 10 or fewer receiving yards in six of 16 games.

Amos strung together a series of excellent performances that ran in parallel with Green Bay’s late-season rise on defense. His fourth-quarter interception wrapped up the win over Chicago.

