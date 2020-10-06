Rodgers, Packers Roll/Limp Into Bye

GREEN BAY, Wis. – No starting receivers? No problem.

Not if you’re Aaron Rodgers, anyway.

With Davante Adams inactive for a second consecutive game and Allen Lazard on injured reserve, Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to lead the Green Bay Packers to a surprisingly easy 30-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers destroyed Atlanta’s defense. Yes, the Falcons entered the week having allowed the most in the NFL. And, yes, four key defenders weren’t in the lineup. But Rodgers played the game with perhaps the most undistinguished group of receivers since he was playing in preseason games as Brett Favre’s backup in 2005. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has produced some big plays and some key drops. Tyler Ervin is a running back and returner by trade. Darrius Shepherd’s one and only career catch came 51 weeks ago against Detroit. Malik Turner didn’t have any career catches.

It hardly mattered. Rodgers was sharp and the Falcons were, well, the Falcons.

Green Bay enters its bye week with a 4-0 record and is one of six undefeated teams at the quarter pole. With Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) among key players inactive due to injuries, and cornerbacks Kevin King (quad) and Chandon Sullivan (concussion) unable to finish, the break will come at a good time.

Atlanta is 0-4.

The game fit Green Bay’s hero-of-the-week offensive model to start the season. In Week 1, it was Adams riddling Minnesota’s secondary. In Week 2 against Detroit, it was Aaron Jones’ rushing and receiving. Last week at New Orleans, it was Lazard. On Monday night, it was tight end Robert Tonyan.

Rodgers was 18-of-22 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, good for a passer rating of 149.4. Tonyan had two of the touchdown catches in the first half and added another in the third quarter. After Atlanta pulled within 20-9, Green Bay answered. On third-and-3 from the Falcons’ 21, Tonyan was pulled down by safety Jamal Carter. Tonyan got up, broke to the end zone and scored an easy touchdown to bump the lead to 27-9.

At that point, Rodgers was 21-of-26 passing for 280 yards and four scores. Tonyan, who had three touchdowns in his first two seasons, has four in four games this season.

When Mason Crosby booted a 48-yard field goal with 9:55 remaining in the game, it gave Green Bay its fourth consecutive game of 30-plus points to open the season – a first in the franchise’s NFL history. Just as impressively, the Packers have zero turnovers in those four games.

Green Bay clinched the game with a third-down sack by Za’Darius Smith and a fourth-down pass breakup by safety Adrian Amos, who streaked across the field to deny Calvin Ridley of a touchdown.

At that point, Ridley – who entered the game leading the NFL in receiving yards per game – had zero catches in five targets.

Later, Smith added a third sack.

So, how did Rodgers throw for 327 yards and almost as many touchdowns (four) as incompletions (six)? Running backs Jamaal Williams (eight catches for 95 yards) and Aaron Jones (five catches for 40 yards) combined for 13 receptions for 135 yards. And Tonyan had a career night with six catches, 98 yards and three scores.