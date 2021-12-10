Rodgers Participates in Final Practice Before Facing Bears

It was Aaron Rodgers' first practice since Nov. 19 as he deals with a broken toe. Here's the story and practice video from a noteworthy Friday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time since Nov. 19 – the Friday before the Week 11 game at Minnesota – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers participated in practice on Friday.

“He took as many reps as he could. It was good to have him back out there,” coach Matt LaFleur said.

Rodgers started practice by hugging general manager Brian Gutekunst, then jogged over to the receiver lines. After spinning the ball on his finger basketball-style, he started throwing bullets across the practice field.

Of course, last week’s bye is part of that three-week absence from the practice field. It’s also that bye that helped the toe feel healthy enough to practice after sitting out all three workouts before the Week 12 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I can’t tell you 100 percent. I’ve got to see how it reacts on Sunday when I get back out there and play,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “But this was really, really positive – the time to heal and not doing anything for now going on 10 days. That’s been really, really helpful. So, we’re hoping that we can get on the other side of this. Again, we don’t know until Sunday after the game and Monday how it’s going to react to all the healing that’s taken place and then the pounding that will happen on Sunday.”

Rodgers, who chose not to have surgery during the bye week, has been exceptional on minimal practice time. After a sluggish first half at Minnesota, he was 10-of-11 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns during a second-half comeback. He then accounted for three touchdowns in an upset victory over the Rams before the bye.

Rodgers is No. 3 in the NFL with a 105.3 passer rating. He is 6-1 against Bears coach Matt Nagy including five consecutive wins.

“This is about our team, and this is about us beating them, plain and simple,” Nagy told reporters in Chicago this week. “It has nothing to do with me versus Aaron Rodgers. There are a lot of other coaches that want to beat him and do their best.”

Only left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and receiver Randall Cobb (core muscle) didn’t practice on Friday. Bakhtiari has not practiced for one day shy of a month. Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell returned after testing positive for COVID last week, and the hope is he will be back in the starting lineup against Chicago.