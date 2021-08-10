Rodgers Probably Won’t Play in Preseason

Here's a look at Aaron Rodgers' preseason path and how the Packers will handle Saturday's game against the Houston Texans.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will not play in Saturday’s preseason opener and “most likely” will not play at all during the preseason, coach Matt LaFleur said before Tuesday’s practice.

The decision isn’t a surprise and probably didn’t require a tremendous amount of thought. For most coaches, the preseason is about preserving top players and developing depth.

It’s interesting to follow Rodgers’ preseason path. In 2008, Rodgers’ first year as Green Bay’s starter, he played 16 series and 93 snaps. In the four preseasons from 2016 through 2019, Rodgers played six series and 59 offensive snaps. That includes zero action in 2019, LaFleur’s first season as coach, though the bizarre night in Winnipeg factored into that. The 2020 preseason was eliminated due to COVID-19.

Rodgers’ preseason path changed during the Mike McCarthy era. In 2014, Rodgers played eight series and 69 snaps and threw 33 passes. In 2015, Jordy Nelson suffered a torn ACL during the second preseason game. It was a devastating injury for a top championship contender. Obviously, a Super Bowl can’t be won in August but it sure can be lost.

In the wake of the injury, Rodgers sat out the final two preseason games in 2015. In 2016, Rodgers played two series and 26 snaps and threw nine passes.

The approach with Rodgers isn’t uncommon. As one of LaFleur’s friends in the business, Rams coach Sean McVay said recently, “There is zero chance you will ever see Matthew Stafford take a snap in the preseason for the Rams as long as I'm the coach. That will never happen.”

While Rodgers isn’t a fan of joint practices, they’ve become the new preseason for quarterbacks and top starters. Green Bay will host the New York Jets for practices next Wednesday and Thursday ahead of their preseason matchup on Aug. 21.

For the preseason opener against Houston, LaFleur said Jordan Love will play the “majority” of the game and Kurt Benkert will finish. This will be a critical preseason for Love, who missed out on those exhibition reps last season and could be Green Bay’s starting quarterback next season.

Aaron Rodgers Preseason Passing Attempts

2020: No preseason

2019: 0

2018: 4

2017: 13

2016: 9

2015: 24

2014: 33

2013: 24

2012: 43

2011: 47

2010: 53

2009: 41

2008: 54 (only preseason as a starter in which he led the team in attempts)