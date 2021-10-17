Rodgers Reminds Bears Once Again, ‘I Still Own You’

CHICAGO – Aaron Rodgers beat the Chicago Bears with three touchdowns. Then, the Green Bay Packers’ MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers reminded them of his dominance with four savage words.

“I still own you!”

Rodgers had a bit more than that to say following his 6-yard touchdown run that clinched his latest victory over the Bears, a 24-14 verdict that sent Green Bay’s record to 5-1. If this were Rodgers’ final trek to Chicago as a member of the Packers – a possibility he contemplated before the game – he made sure to remind the 62,332 fans in attendance that Soldier Field is his home away from home.

“I’ve owned you all my (bleeping) life! I own you! I still own you!” he screamed at the top of his lungs while getting mobbed by teammates.

With an unfathomable 11 wins in his last 12 trips to Chicago, Rodgers was merely stating the obvious. That remarkable dominance, which started in the 2010 NFC Championship Game, includes victories over three playoff teams and seven teams that finished at least .500. So, it’s not like he’s been giving wedgies to the JV.

In fashioning a 21-5 record against Chicago during regular-season play, Rodgers has 57 touchdown passes and two touchdown runs. He added to his passing total with touchdowns to Allen Lazard and Aaron Jones on Sunday.

Of course, nobody will remember those plays as much as Rodgers’ emotional touchdown run. Chicago had just cut the margin to 17-14 and Green Bay needed an answer. Completions of 13 yards to Allen Lazard and 41 yards to Davante Adams put the offense in scoring position. After an 8-yard pass to Marcedes Lewis and a 7-yard run by Aaron Jones, it was first-and-goal at the 6.

On the touchdown run, right tackle Billy Turner steered Pro Bowl outside linebacker Khalil Mack far around the outside and center Lucas Patrick and right guard Royce Newman walled off one of the defensive linemen. That gave Rodgers clear sailing around the right side, with only linebacker Alec Ogletree standing between Rodgers and the end zone. Rodgers’ pump-fake froze Ogletree and allowed the 37-year-old to sprint into the end zone.

As he crossed the goal line, he was pushed to the turf by safety Eddie Jackson. Rodgers did the “championship belt” celebration before launching into an emotional outburst perhaps unrivaled in his career.

“Sometimes you black out on the field – in a good way,” Rodgers said. “I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird, so I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next.”

The microphones picked up every glorious word.

“I love playing at Soldier Field,” Rodgers said. “I said this week, I have a lot of respect for the fans. I’m sure there’s a little bit of respect coming back my way, not a lot of love, I’m sure. Had a lot of great moments on this field, a lot of great battles and today was much like those other ones – starts off slow sometimes, they get rolling, defense had some timely stops, we put a drive together. Kind of withstood the first wave of energy, proud of the way that we finished in the last three quarters.”

Elgton Jenkins, back in the lineup at left tackle, was part of the raucous end zone celebration.

“Oh, man, it was crazy,” he said. “I think he scored from probably like 25 yards out. This was probably my first time seeing that. It was crazy, though, him hyping the crowd up.”

Green Bay, which has won five in a row since its season-opening loss against New Orleans, improved to 5-0 against the Bears under coach Matt LaFleur. Whenever Rodgers is no longer a member of the Packers, whether it’s through a trade this coming offseason or retirement in a few years, the Halas and McCaskey families should throw a parade to celebrate the end of the annual suffering dispensed by a bad man in a No. 12 jersey.

“Well, we’ve won a few in a row now,” Rodgers said with a smile. “I love this rivalry. It’s been a lot of fun over the years. That’s what I told Justin the field, I said, ‘Enjoy this. It’s a special rivalry, unlike any other in our game.’ I think we played a complete game today. Needed a drive late in the fourth and came out on top.”

That might not happen in the foreseeable future. After a tumultuous offseason in which is return to Green Bay wasn’t sealed until just before training camp, Rodgers mentioned this being his 18th game in Chicago. Then, he said, “I don’t think this is my last one, but I have enjoyed every single of them.”

