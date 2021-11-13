Rodgers Returns to Packers, Ready to Start vs. Seahawks

Following a bout with COVID-19, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is expected to start against Seattle on Sunday following an unusual week.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers following a mandatory 10-day isolation for COVID-19, setting the stage for his return to the starting lineup for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Barring the unexpected, Rodgers officially will be added to the 53-man roster later Saturday.

This has been the hope, even the expectation, all along. Rodgers began feeling COVID symptoms last Tuesday and tested positive last Wednesday. During appearances on The Pat McAfee Show last Friday and again on Tuesday, Rodgers said he was feeling good and anticipated being ready to face the Seahawks.

To be cleared, Rodgers needed to be symptom-free on Saturday and get the approval of a physician. With that out of the way, he rejoined the team to lead the offense through its usual day-before-the-game walk-through that was set to start late Saturday morning.

“Hopefully I’ll feel great on Saturday, go through the walk-through and I’ll be ready to roll,” Rodgers told McAfee.

That walk-through will be Rodgers’ first hands-on feel for this week’s game plan, though he was part of its creation virtually. However, he will face the Seahawks without any full-speed reps since Nov. 1 – the Monday practice that followed the Thursday night win at Arizona.

“That might be a little difficult but we have a lot of banked reps. We have a lot of banked conversations about things,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I’m not worried about the continuity between Randall (Cobb) and myself and Davante (Adams) and Allen (Lazard) and MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling). We have so many reps that we’ve had over the years. There might be opportunities for just being a tad bit off or miscommunication but we’re going to be talking all week about the plan. Then we’ve just got to go out and execute. That’s what we’re paid to do is be able to perform in those moments. Hopefully, we’ll be lock-step when we get out there on the field.”

In the teeth of the pandemic in 2020, the NFL canceled offseason workouts and coaches got familiar with Zoom as a way to teach scheme and install the playbook. That made Rodgers’ preparation this week unusual but not unique.

“It’s almost like it’s just second nature,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said on Thursday. “I feel like I’m walking around with electronics and Facetime and Aaron in my pocket.”

“The interactive learning program that we developed is absolutely incredible,” Hackett continued. “And I think that has made everybody a lot more familiar with the computers. How to use computers, how the players utilize the computers. So, it’s not as uncomfortable as you think it would be.”

The game-planning meetings at the start of the week went on as usual, with the only difference being Rodgers was at home rather than the stadium. Jordan Love directed the offense at practice on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Rodgers would then watch the practice and chime in with his thoughts on how plays looked against the scout team.

“A lot of those conversations that might have gone on during practice are now going on as we’re watching it together,” LaFleur said.

LaFleur considered tinkering with the practice week in order to get Rodgers more reps on Saturday. Instead, he kept the routine mostly unchanged for the good of the other players.

“Had a lot of conversations with Aaron in that regard as to what he needs to be ready to go,” LaFleur said. “It wouldn't be the first time in his career that he hadn't practiced an entire week and gone on and played a game. As long as he’s confident with what we’re doing with him, then we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”