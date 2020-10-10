SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Rodgers Rises in MVP Race at Sportsbooks

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers opened the season as more than a long shot to win NFL MVP. He was viewed as someone with no shot.

“At the beginning of the year, he was 12/1 [+1,200] and it was getting minimal play,” said Doug Castaneda, the director of race and sports at Wynn Las Vegas. “Normally, that’s the case when the odds just aren’t there for the offering. Some would say that’s a pretty good price for a guy who’s done it before and there were no signs of that team going downhill. With Aaron, the explosiveness that they’ve shown in the history of him being at the helm, 12/1 was a pretty attractive price. That being said, there were no takers. There were only a few tickets scattered about prior to the season starting.”

Rodgers was a much longer shot at other sportsbooks.

“He was a bit of a darkhorse to win the MVP, starting the season off at +2,500 odds,” Mike Korn, a sports analyst for PointsBet, said. “That was not even in the top 20 odds-wise, and behind other QBs like Tom Brady (+1,600), Carson Wentz (+2,000), Dak Prescott (+1,200), Drew Brees (+2,000) and DeshaunWatson (+1,600).”

Rodgers isn’t a darkhorse anymore. He is front and center in the MVP conversation after a red-hot start. In powering the 4-0 Packers, Rodgers is +300 and trails only Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Seattle’s Russell Wilson (both +200) at PointsBet. Rodgers is +400 at Wynn.

Through four games, Rodgers has completed 70.5 percent of his passes and is on pace for about 4,850 yards with 52 touchdowns. Each of those figures would crush his career-best marks. His passer rating of 128.4 trails only Wilson. His touchdown rate of 9.4 percent would set an NFL record, a key reason why Green Bay is No. 1 in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers became the third quarterback in NFL history (Peyton Manning in 2013 and Mahomes in 2018 are the others) to have 1,200-plus passing yards, 13-plus passing touchdowns and zero INTs in the first four games of a season.

At Circa Sports, Wilson is a commanding +140 to win MVP while Rodgers and Mahomes are +275. Rodgers was way back in the pack at +3,000 at the start of the season but has closed quickly.

“Rodgers’ jump can be attributed to the familiarity with the offense,” Circa’s sportsbook manager, Glenn Herzog, said. “They are getting into more complex uses in his second year with (coach Matt) LaFleur. Obviously, the talent is always there for Rodgers, so the surrounding environment is so key to this price moving. Like Wilson [with DK Metcalf], he was assisted by the improvement of a wideout. Allen Lazard has filled a need that they supposedly didn't address in the draft.”

Added Casteneda: “He’s had some subpar years based on his standards – not compared to other quarterbacks but his own standard. Maybe the last few years weren’t so good, though that’s probably attributed more to the end of McCarthy’s run. Since the start of the season, you’ve seen odds lowered considerably after he’s had some impressive wins and the team is on cruise control. This stuff can fluctuate quickly. It’s all about positioning and how good the team is, ultimately. So, it’s early but you definitely missed the good times in grabbing Russell and Aaron.”

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

One of These Guys Is Not Mike McCarthy

In a hilarious case of mistaken Twitter identity, many ticked-off fans believe agent Mike McCartney is actually former Packers coach and current Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Bill Huber

‘Snacks’ Harrison Signs with Seahawks, Not Packers

Damon Harrison, the biggest fish in the run-stuffing sea, signed with Seattle before his visit with Green Bay.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

The Packers’ Insane Start on Offense

Despite no significant personnel additions, the Green Bay Packers' offense has taken flight in Year 2 with coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Bill Huber

Zebra: Rodgers Shows Continued Mastery of Offense

Playing without his top receivers, Aaron Rodgers was sensational once again, as shown by these Next Gen Stats provided by Zebra Technologies.

Bill Huber

Report: Harrison Will Visit Packers on Wednesday

Damon Harrison, perenially one of the NFL's best run-stuffers, is coming to Green Bay ... assuming he gets out of Seattle.

Bill Huber

Za’Darius Smith Wins Defensive Player of Week

Smith had team highs of three sacks, four tackles for losses, five quarterback hits, seven quarterback pressures and eight tackles against Atlanta.

Bill Huber

Alexander Shooting for Stars and Beyond

With experience, talent and meditation, Jaire Alexander is establishing himself as a lockdown cornerback.

Bill Huber

Deguara’s Season Ends on Late Punt

Rookie tight end Josiah Deguara suffered a season-ending injury against Atlanta.

Bill Huber

Tonyan Thankful for Mom’s Role in Three-Touchdown Journey

A former college quarterback, Robert Tonyan has as many touchdowns this season as Jimmy Graham had the past two years combined.

Bill Huber

Smith Cranks Up the Pressure as Defense Sacks Falcons

Packers star Za'Darius Smith met or exceeded his three-game production on Monday night against the Falcons.

Bill Huber