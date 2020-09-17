SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Rodgers Shoots Holes into Stacked Boxes

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Running the football isn’t sexy. In fact, running the football will make some analytics geeks cringe.

But there’s a reason why football games are played with men on 100-yard field and not geeks with spreadsheets. And that reason was evident in the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 romp against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats, Packers running back Aaron Jones ran into a loaded box (eight-plus men at or near the line of scrimmage) on a league-high 43.75 percent of his carries last week.

Because the Packers showed last year that they can run the football, and because coach Matt LaFleur showed a willingness to continue running the football despite not having strength in numbers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers eclipsed his U.S. Bank Stadium career passer rating by about 50 points in a spectacular display of passing.

“I thought we were running it pretty efficiently, so we’re going to continue to do that whether it’s an eight-man box or a seven-man box just based on we best feel like we can move the football,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Wednesday.

Once upon a time, a coach loading the box like Vikings coach Mike Zimmer did on Sunday and daring Rodgers to throw it would have been considered suicide. Rodgers won MVP honors in 2011 and 2014 and posted 100-plus passer ratings an unprecedented six consecutive seasons from 2009 through 2014.

But Rodgers had the worst season of his career in 2015, struggled for the first half of 2016, missed a big chunk of 2017 and had substandard seasons in 2018 and 2019. Paired with the question marks at receiver, perhaps Zimmer was right to focus his attention on the Jones-led running game.

However, it turned into a disaster for Minnesota but a resounding triumph for Green Bay. The Vikings’ young cornerbacks were beaten like drums by Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. There were even a few occasions when the Vikings played their base 4-3 defense against Green Bay's three-receiver sets.

“Yeah, man, I just take it as disrespect,” Adams said of Minnesota’s game plan. “I think the whole wideout group looks at it like that. Anytime they worry more about the run, [that] is great for us. Obviously, I accept that all day. Just more opportunities for us outside. I just think ‘Go eat, make them pay for doing that.’”

Oh, Adams ate. And the Vikings paid. Rodgers went 32-of-44 for 364 yards and four touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 127.5. He wasn’t sacked and never got close to throwing an interception. Of the 12 incompletions, four were intentional throwaways and three were drops. Adams, meanwhile, tied a franchise record with 14 catches in one of the most prolific Week 1 performances in NFL history.

It will be interesting to see how Lions coach Matt Patricia will try to defend Green Bay’s offense on Sunday. Bears running back David Montgomery didn’t run into a loaded box on any of his 13 carries against the Lions. Perhaps Patricia was covering for his banged-up cornerback corps. Perhaps he wasn’t worried about Montgomery. Whatever the Lions throw at Rodgers, LaFleur is confident his passing attack can produce.

“When you have a quarterback that’s the caliber of Aaron Rodgers, that gives us a lot of confidence of when we do call a pass, whether it’s a one-high look or a two-high look, we can go out there and execute,” LaFleur said. 

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Four Days to Kickoff: 4 Items from Inside the Lions

What's the state of the Detroit Lions ahead of Sunday's game at Lambeau Field? Let's go behind enemy lines.

Bill Huber

Packers-Lions Injury Report: Greene, Turner, Patrick Return to Practice

Starting defensive tackle Kenny Clark went through rehab in the Don Hutson Center and did not practice.

Bill Huber

Winn Hoping to Make Comeback with Packers

Billy Winn is attempting to restart his career after two major injuries.

Bill Huber

How to Watch: Lions at Packers

The Green Bay Packers (1-0) will host the Detroit Lions (0-1) at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here's how to watch.

Bill Huber

Packers, Lions Lament Red-Zone Failings

“Typically when you get down there and you kick too many field goals, that usually gets you beat,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said.

Bill Huber

Jenkins Makes Lineman Shuffle Seem Simple

Elgton Jenkins went from starting left guard during training camp to starting at right tackle at Minnesota to back at left guard.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers-Lions Keys to Game

Mental and physical pain are among the issues to monitor for the Week 2 game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber

Fantasy Waiver Wire: Pick Up Valdes-Scantling?

SI.com fantasy expert Dr. Roto has the waiver-wire list you need right here.

Bill Huber

Runyan Goes From Last Man Up to Last Man Standing

Packers rookie Jon Runyan went from the end of the depth chart at guard to ending the game with a pair of touchdown drives.

Bill Huber

15 Sensational Stats From Packers’ Victory Over Vikings

Here are 15 noteworthy numbers from the Green Bay Packers’ 43-34 victory over Minnesota on Sunday.

Bill Huber