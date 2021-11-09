Live Updates: Rodgers Talks COVID, Return to Packers on ‘Pat McAfee Show’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Here's what he said.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. Will it be as newsworthy as Friday’s show, when Rodgers explained his vaccination status? Here were the live highlights.

“I’m feeling better,” he said in his first comment. “I’m definitely fortunate to have the type of care that I’ve been able to have. It’s helped me get through this better. I know this is a difficult time for so many people dealing with COVID. It’s been a tough two years for a lot of people.”

He said being quarantined has meant a time for reflection.

“I also know how sports can be such a connector in times of adversity,” he said. He knows he’s a role model. Acknowledges that he made some comments that might have been construed as misleading. Says he’s excited to move forward and return to the team.

On the reaction to his comments from Friday’s show: “I know there’s been a lot of comments said.” Knows the issue is “charging” to many people. Reiterates that he made a decision that was in his self-interest. “Hate is not going to bring us out of this pandemic. It’s going to be connecting and love. I’m not going to hate on anyone that’s said things about me. I believe everybody’s entitled to their opinion. It’s a time to move forward to me and talk about football.” He understands that he’s been more fortunate than many others struck by COVID.

Rodgers said he stands by what he said. Been doing a lot of reading and watched a lot of football, including, obviously, the Packers on Sunday.

Said he’s talked to a “small number of people” in his inner circle about the fallout from Friday. Talked to vaccinated and unvaccinated. “I respect everybody’s opinion. … I’m a lifelong student. I love learner.” Says he enjoys talking to people with other views. “That’s how you learn.” It’s how you strengthen your opinions or adjust them.

Rodgers keeps saying he wants to talk about football. McAfee keeps trying to drag him into the back-and-forth. “I’m an athlete. I’m not an activist.” He’s shared his opinion; otherwise, he’s talking about this only to his doctors.

Finally, football ...

This was third game he’s watched on TV: against Seattle in 2006 after foot surgery, Saints game in 2017 following collarbone surgery, and Sunday. “It’s hard to be away from the guys. I’m proud of our guys. I thought the defense played really well. I’m proud of Jordan and the way he battled. Says special teams were “not special.” With a couple things “cleaned up,” the outcome could have been different. “I don’t want to miss anymore games. It’s hard to watch.”

Says he’s excited to get back with the team – potentially on Saturday. Can return to facility on Saturday and play on Sunday.

He’ll be part of the pregame process via Zoom.

“I think there’s a possibility but a small possibility,” he said of not playing. “There’s a health hurdle, as far as movement and sweating and making sure that my body – especially my heart – is fine with physical exertion.”

How will he know he’s ready physically? He’s been walking and doing yoga and will “amp it up this week.” Hopefully he’s feel great on Saturday, do the walk-through on Saturday and play on Sunday.

He said he jumped ahead “a little” last week to get ready for Seattle.

On Jordan Love: Tough situation, proud of how he “went about his business.” … “I thought he hung in there.” Told him before the game to trust his feet. Like how he got out of trouble in the pocket. “There were nerves going, for sure. How could there not be?” Notes environment. “I’m proud of the way he battled. I think there’s a lot of really good things to build on.” Says performance should give him confidence.

How did Rodgers watch the game? Tried to guess the plays based on formation and motion. “Those are your boys. I’m pulling for all those guys.” Was “super-pumped” for Allen Lazard’s touchdown. Liked some of the four-receiver packages without tight end Robert Tonyan.

On Jones and Dillon: Likes Dillon’s improved receiving skills. “He’s been a great one-two punch for us. … He’s a great kid, he really is. He works his tail off” and likes his presence in the locker room.

On playing without practicing: “We have a lot of banked reps, a lot of banked conversations about things.” Says they might be a “tad bit off” but will be talking all week about the plan. “That’s what we’re paid to do. Hopefully we’ll be lock-step when we get on the field.”

McAfee’s last question goes back to the drama of past four days. “How will you not hold a grudge?” and notes he’ll never win another MVP because he offended so many journalists. “You find your identity in yourself and you don’t find your identity in the opinions of others.” Love yourself first. Says he’s human and heard some of the criticism. He shared a polarizing opinion and takes “full responsibility” for misleading people on his vaccination status. Stands behind the things that he said. “I have a ton of empathy for people who’ve been going through the worst part of this pandemic. … The other stuff is so out of my control.” Notes people will hate him for what he said “and that’s fine. I believe that people are entitled to their opinion, even if it’s an opinion” that’s not favorable to him.

Rodgers thinks the offense will be introduced first (he's right, if the offense-defense rotation continues) and he’s excited about it. “I hope not,” he says when A.J. Hawk asks if he’s worried about the reception from the fans.

"Can't wait to be on the field this week," Rodgers concluded.