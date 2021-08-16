Rodgers Tells Peter King He’s Focused on ‘Special Opportunity’

“The future? Who knows what’s going to happen. Right now I’m focusing on how special this moment is and this opportunity is.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers didn’t reveal much new information during his sit-down with longtime NFL writer Peter King for King’s Football Morning in America column. After a tumultuous offseason in which Rodgers couldn’t force his way out of Green Bay and ultimately decided to return to the Packers, Rodgers is all-in on winning in 2021.

His beef is with the front office, not the coaches or his teammates. His love for his teammates – he listed Davante Adams, Jaire Alexander, David Bakhtiari, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis – is why Rodgers is focused on this season and not what happened this past offseason or what might happen next offseason.

Perhaps the best part of King’s column:

Maybe Rodgers said somewhere that a year ago he approached the season as if it was his last in Green Bay; I hadn’t heard that. He said it when I asked him if it was hard for him, or distracting, to know this might be his last year as a Packer. “Last year, I need to look at the year that way for perspective,” Rodgers said. “Just to enjoy all the little things that I’ve been able to be a part of over the last 15-plus years at the time. Helped me have a great season, mentally, quality-of-life-wise, happiness-wise. And I had so much fun.

“I think because of that experience, I got a template for how to have the right perspective on things this year. For me, it really starts with gratitude. I’m not bitter about anything. I might not agree with some of the decisions that are made or the way things have been carried out. I have a ton of gratitude for this city, and the organization, the opportunities I’ve been given here. That’s what I choose to focus on—the things that I do have. That’s a lot of great relationships in the building, an incredible fan base that comes out and watches us every day in training camp. It’s been 16-plus really special years.

“The future? Who knows what’s going to happen. Right now I’m focusing on how special this moment is and this opportunity is.”

CLICK HERE for all of King’s column, including Rodgers’ thoughts on general manager Brian Gutekunst, AJ Dillon’s thighs, a favorite new teammate and the drudgery of training camp, plus his message to his teammates following the first day of camp.