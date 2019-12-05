Rodgers to Fans: Drink Early on Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers recipe for success during these final two home games?

Drink early.

For the sake of accuracy, that was his hope for the fans and not his own pregame “meal” ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Washington Redskins at noon Sunday at Lambeau Field.

“I think the key is to get that home-field advantage, and we need that crowd as loud as possible,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “The noon games usually start a little bit slower over the years it seems, but we need early rise, early alarm clocks for our fans. Get out there, get the tailgating going, get the PBR flowing or the Leinie’s or the Miller or whatever you choose and let’s get that thing roaring from kickoff, because we need the support from our fans and get them loud when they’re on offense right from the first down to the last.”

The Packers are 5-1 at home. If they get to 7-1 by beating Washington (3-9) and Chicago (6-6), they’ll take two big steps toward winning the NFC North Division title. Green Bay (9-3) leads Minnesota (8-4) by one game with four games to go. Winning the division would mean a first-round home playoff game. There’s also a reasonable path to gaining a first-round bye.

“We’re taking it game by game but, obviously big picture, we’d love to have as many games here in January as we can,” receiver Davante Adams said. “Put ourselves in position by making sure we go out and win those games leading up to it.”