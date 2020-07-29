NFL Evaluators: Rodgers Remains Top-Tier Quarterback

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers remains an elite quarterback.

If you don’t believe it, ask real NFL talent evaluators.

In his annual breakdown of quarterbacks, the Athletic’s Mike Sando had 50 NFL coaches and evaluators rate 35 veteran quarterbacks. Rodgers was one of three first-tier quarterbacks. His vote count was behind only Kansas City Patrick Mahomes and Seattle’s Russell Wilson.

“I know some people don’t like him because of whatever, but all I know is, if you picked five quarterbacks you don’t want to play every week, he is one of them,” a defensive coach with NFC North experience said. “I don’t want to fuck with that guy. You can say what you want, but when you go into a game, that is the first guy you are preparing for. It ain’t the running back, it ain’t the receiver because he has free-agent running backs and third-round receivers, fourth-round receivers, just dudes, no tight end. You are worried about that dude.”

The comment falls in line with what scouts have told Packer Central.

“There’s nothing wrong with Aaron Rodgers that a couple of receivers can’t fix,” one scout said before free agency.

After the draft, when asked about Jordan Love, another scout said, “I liked Jordan, too, but, man, you’ve still got Aaron Rodgers. I don’t care about the numbers. He’s still a bad man.”

While his numbers have slipped considerably over the years, so has his supporting cast. In 2014, when he won his second MVP, he had Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and a rookie named Davante Adams as his receivers. Last year, he had Adams, fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a bunch of undrafted free agents.

Rodgers finished well ahead of Drew Brees, who was the No. 4 quarterback and top of the second tier.

Rodgers was ranked 16th in NFL Network's annual player-voted "Top 100 Players" list.