Rodgers on 2021 Packers: ‘We All Know What’s at Stake’

Aaron Rodgers' future isn't the only mystery for the Green Bay Packers. With key players headed to free agency and massive cap problems looming, the stakes couldn't be higher.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers isn’t into cliches. So, the 2021 NFL season isn’t Super Bowl or bust for the Green Bay Packers’ three-time MVP.

But that very well could be the reality, not that Rodgers needs any reminding.

There’s his own tenuous future with the Packers.

His close friend and go-to receiver, Davante Adams, will be a free agent at season’s end. An unstoppable force who scored a staggering 20 touchdowns in 16 games last season, he is going to get a blockbuster contract.

His rocket-fast and ascending receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, also will be a free agent at season’s end. If he catches the ball during the games like he has in training camp, he’s going to get a big contract.

His hands-of-glue tight end, Robert Tonyan, will be a free agent at season’s end, as well. If he gets anywhere close to last season’s success, when he scored 11 touchdowns and didn’t drop any passes, he’s going to get a big contract.

Oh, and the Packers are about $50 million over next year’s salary-cap ceiling of $208.2 million.

“Look, I think we all know what’s at stake,” Rodgers said after Thursday’s practice. “I talked about that a little bit the other day about perspective and how important that perspective is to focus on this season and enjoy the most out of this season, because there are a lot of unknowns. Davante, Marquez, Allen (Lazard, who will be a restricted free agent), Bobby, Marcedes (Lewis), some guys up front, guys on defense. They jumped through some hoops to get under the cap this year. Obviously, the cap is expected to go back up next year but you never know.”

To say “some hoops” is an understatement. After falling short in back-to-back NFC Championship Games, Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst went all-in this offseason, keeping together most of last year’s roster with the hope that Rodgers would return to give it one more shot.

It wasn’t easy. With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a big chunk out of local revenue and, therefore, the salary cap, the Packers entered this past offseason almost $30 million over the cap. Gutekunst and his money man, Russ Ball, restructured a series of contracts to not only get under the cap but create enough space to re-sign electric running back Aaron Jones and the esteemed Lewis, plus add a key veteran with the addition of linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

While Gutekunst couldn’t keep the whole gang together – All-Pro center Corey Linsley signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency – he managed to mostly hold together a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

Going all-in comes with a price. As noted by salary-cap analyst Ken Ingalls, the Packers pushed $26.8 million of 2021 cap dollars into 2022. Thus, according to OverTheCap.com, they’re $49.9 million over next year’s salary cap. If that’s not staggering enough, consider that figure doesn’t include Adams, Valdes-Scantling, Tonyan and other upcoming free agents.

It is against that backdrop that even if this isn’t the “Last Dance” for Rodgers, this is the last dance for this iteration of the Packers and their last best shot to finally win that elusive second Super Bowl.

“We’re just going to enjoy this season,” Rodgers said. “It’s Titletown. It’s championship or disappointment just about every year.”

The team, of course, has morphed over time and kept on rolling. Using the receiver corps as an example, Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson and, now, Adams have had their turns as the No. 1 receiver. From 2009 through 2020, only the New England Patriots can beat the Packers’ total of 126 regular-season wins. So long as Rodgers is the quarterback, the Packers won’t fade into irrelevance.

But even if Gutekunst and Rodgers find enough common ground for Rodgers to return to the team for 2022 and beyond, simple economics dictate this will be a vastly different team next year.

Players don’t like the word pressure. But there is an obvious sense of urgency. Rodgers speaks with reverence about Adams and Lewis. He talks with pride about the rise of Tonyan and the personal growth of Valdes-Scantling. This is a superb group that has one last chance to be Super.

Of course, the show will go on. It always does. There will be football played in Lambeau Field in 2022, with or without Rodgers, with or without other star players. But if the Packers don’t win the Super Bowl this season, who knows when they’ll be good enough to bring another title back to Titletown.

Rodgers downplayed that burden, though it’s fair to wonder how the team will react if it starts 2-4 or if it faces another do-or-drive in another NFC Championship Game.

“I’m not saying that some teams don’t struggle with that,” Rodgers said. “I don’t know. But it’s not something that’s on my mind or the leaders’ minds as far as the long-term, long-term focus. We try and keep things a little tighter focused – on improvement and mind-set on a daily basis. I’m trying to avoid cliches because I don’t believe in them but we obviously have goals. What’s gotten us to this point of a couple objectively successful years is that same focus on the mind-set, chemistry, professionalism. That’s not going to change. All I meant the other day was I think we’re just going to try to enjoy this one a little bit more.”