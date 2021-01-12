NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Rodgers Will Be Guest Host on ‘Jeopardy!’

Aaron Rodgers won a celebrity edition of the show in 2015.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers announced on Tuesday that he’ll be a guest host on Jeopardy!

“One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek, and being able to be on Jeopardy years ago, even though my outfit wasn’t the greatest choice,” Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show and SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio. “They’re doing some guest hosting spots, and it’s going to be released here pretty soon, but I have the opportunity to be one of those.”

Trebek died in November after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He hosted the show for 36 years.

Rodgers – wearing a Mr. Rogers-style cardigan – was on a celebrity edition of the show in 2015 and beat astronaut Mark Kelly and businessman and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary.

“My memories are very, very special to me,” Rodgers told The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “Getting to spend time on set, to feel those nerves when he walks out there and starts reading the categories, it’s just those moments I’ll never forget. Being able to win and have that check now with me, the big check and the little trophy they gave me, is very special.”

Rodgers won with $8,399 and earned $50,000 for his favorite charity, Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer.

As noted by the Los Angeles Times:

The two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion answered questions about John Stockton, Alexander the Great, “Cheers” and Bruce Springsteen lyrics, but he couldn’t correctly answer the Final Jeopardy question about Harley-Davidson.

At one point during the show, Trebek threw down Rodgers’ signature championship belt move.

Rodgers, following an almost unprecedented season, is expected to win his third NFL MVP awad.

Rodgers Will Be Guest Host on 'Jeopardy!'

