Rodgers: ‘Window’s Open’ Despite Quiet Offseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers isn’t concerned about the Green Bay Packers’ quiet offseason.

“It’s all about windows of opportunity where you have a team that can win a championship,” Rodgers said on Friday’s “Pat McAfee Show” with hosts Pat McAfee and former teammate A.J. Hawk. “When you’re a veteran player, you know whether you’re on one of those teams or not. Free agency is always interesting. A lot of times, the teams that are doing the most in free agency are doing the most because they need the most and they don’t have a lot of players, and the teams that aren’t doing as much often don’t need as much. I think we’re one of those teams.”

Almost two weeks into free agency, the Packers have lost right tackle Bryan Bulaga and linebacker Blake Martinez. General manager Brian Gutekunst responded by signing right tackle Rick Wagner, who was released by Detroit, and linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was released by Cleveland. And he bolstered one of the team’s worst position groups, receiver, by signing Devin Funchess. Rodgers made a point to mention the recent re-signings of “a couple guys that were really important to us,” tight end Marcedes Lewis and returner/running back Tyler Ervin.

“I think the window’s open. That’s the exciting part,” Rodgers said. “I’m not going into the last five, six years of my career going, ‘Man, it’s going to be another one or two years before we’re back in the mix.’ No, we’re in the mix right now. We’ve got a chance to be one of those teams like this year. We were in the final four with a chance to win it all.”

One of the big story lines of free agency has been the quarterback carousel. In an unprecedented offseason, three legendary quarterbacks hit the market. After leading New England to six Super Bowls, Tom Brady signed with Tampa Bay. The door closed with the Chargers, Philip Rivers joined the Colts. Drew Brees re-signed with New Orleans.

Specifically, Brady is 42 and Brees is 41, and they signed two-year contracts. Rodgers will be 40 when his contract expires after the 2023 season. “Of course” Rodgers has thought about those quarterbacks signing new deals beyond their 40th birthday.

“My thing is, legacy is really important,” Rodgers said. “Having an opportunity to do it all in Green Bay would mean a lot to me. I understand the track record of our squad. There’s been times where we’ve had veteran players and they’ve finished elsewhere. I get it. I’d like to make that decision easy for them. The only way to do that is to keep playing at a high level and give them no choice but to keep bringing you back because you’re the best option and give them the best chance to win. That’s my goal. I’ve got four years left on my deal. I’d like to play four at a really, really high level and if I feel like keep on keeping on from that point, to do it. I feel confident right now. I’m going to be 40 when the deal ends. I feel like I can keep going after that the way things have been going.”