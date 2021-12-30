Rodgers Wins NFC Offensive Player of Month

Aaron Rodgers is a 10-time player of the month, only one less than Tom Brady’s record of 11.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If NFL MVP is the main course, Aaron Rodgers got an appetizer on Thursday when he was named the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Month for December.

In three games, Rodgers threw 10 touchdowns vs. zero interception. He led the league in completion percentage (74.5), passer rating (130.0) and touchdowns (10). Green Bay won all three games to improve to an NFL-best 12-3.

Rodgers is a 10-time player of the month, only one less than Tom Brady’s record of 11.

Rodgers also won player of the month last December. In 2011, when he won his first MVP, he was the player of the month for September, October and November.

“I know when I take the field that there’s a standard those guys hold me to, and there’s an expectation of performance, and to be able to go out there and perform week after week, the way that I want to perform has been extremely meaningful to me,” Rodgers said of potentially winning his fourth MVP. “I’m thankful for this opportunity to still be starting here in Green Bay and to lead this team and to play at a high level, and to continue to grow, through the adversity, through the ups and downs, the frustrations and the successes and the triumphs. I’ve really enjoyed this season, and I would definitely love to finish out the year strong and win my fourth.”

Green Bay linebacker De’Vondre Campbell was NFC Defensive Player of the Month for October.

The Packers will host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night before closing the regular season at the Detroit Lions. With two wins, the Packers will be the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

