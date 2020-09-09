Rodgers, Z. Smith, Crosby Voted Permanent Captains

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will have three permanent captains, and they are the same trio as last year.

Coach Matt LaFleur on Wednesday said quarterback Aaron Rodgers, outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and kicker Mason Crosby won the team vote for offense, defense and special teams, respectively. However, the team will have six captains for games, with the others being selected on a rotating basis.

“It’s hard to narrow it down to just six guys,” LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice. “We had a lot of guys that received a lot of votes behind those first three. It was very, very close as far as who was No. 2, so I just think with the amount of leaders that we have on this football team, we’ll have our three set captains and then we will rotate through the other guys on a weekly basis.”

That Rodgers and Crosby were selected last year wasn’t a surprise. They were – and remain – the longest-tenured players on the roster. Smith was a surprise as he was added in free agency and hadn’t even been a full-time starter. However, players gravitated toward him with his charismatic style.

“When I first got here, Coach was like, ‘We’re going to need you to be a leader and a captain,’” Smith said last month. “One of the things I told him when I first stepped in the door was, ‘Coach, I’m all about being a captain and helping lead this team.’ I had a lot of great leadership from where I previously came from, from Baltimore, with Terrell Suggs and people like C.J. Mosley. I had that built in me from the jump, so I’m just happy that everything worked out.”

This story will be updated following Rodgers’ media availability.