October 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Running on Empty: Run Game Off to Sputtering Start

With a young offensive line, the Green Bay Packers' rushing attack has gone nowhere fast. It won't get any easier against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers like the way their running game is trending. That’s a good thing, because it’s been pretty terrible to start the season.

The Packers enter Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers ranked 30th in rushing per game (79.7 yards) and 29th in rushing per carry (3.27). That stands in stark contrast to last season, when Green Bay was in the top eight with 132.4 rushing yards per game and 4.78 yards per carry, and even 2019, when it was in the middle of the pack with 112.2 rushing yards per game and 4.37 yards per carry.

“I think that we’ve got a long way to go still,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “It’s still early in the season, just kind of as an offense as a whole. There’s some things that are really good and then it’s just about that consistency. And I think that as we continually run the ball and continually get the guys in a groove, I think that’s where those things are going to start popping. So, we’ve just got to keep running it.

Pro Bowler Aaron Jones entered the season ranked sixth in NFL history among running backs with at least 600 carries with his 5.17-yard average. Through three games, he’s averaging 3.85.

According to SportRadar, Green Bay has three carries of 10-plus yards. Only Tampa Bay (two) has fewer. With Jones supplying the team’s longest run – he has two gains of 12 yards – Green Bay is one of eight teams without a rush of 20 yards. AJ Dillon’s longest run on 15 tries went for 8 yards. The league average is 8.2 carries of 10-plus yards and 1.5 carries of 20-plus yards.

The problem starts up front, where the Packers’ offensive line has endured some growing pains. Green Bay is starting two rookies – center Josh Myers and right guard Royce Newman. Moreover, against San Francisco, four of the five starting linemen had made a combined five starts: zero for left tackle Yosh Nijman, one for left guard Jon Runyan Jr. and two apiece from Myers and Newman.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_Hit_Reset_But-6155bf3b0fcced3942fe6c58_1_Sep_30_2021_13_47_54_poster
Play
News

Packers, Steelers Among Most Disciplined Teams

The Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers rank highly in The 33rd Team’s Discipline Index.

Sep 30, 2021
Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_Must_Turn_Pag-6155af203cae215649f86cd2_1_Sep_30_2021_12_45_27_poster
Play
News

Packers Remain Near Bottom of Aikman Efficiency Rankings

Due in large part to the Week 1 debacle against the New Orleans Saints, the Packers are 29th in the Hall of Famer's stats-based rankings.

Sep 30, 2021
Packers_OL_Coach_ADam_Stenavich_on_Prepa-61551b8d0fcced3942fe6a77_1_Sep_30_2021_2_11_30_poster
Play
News

Packers’ New Left Side Was All Right vs. 49ers

For the second consecutive week, the Green Bay Packers figure to go with the unexpected tandem of Yosh Nijman at left tackle and Jon Runyan Jr. at left guard.

Sep 29, 2021

The obvious hope is the young players will keep building until All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari returns to the lineup and sends Elgton Jenkins back to left guard, where he was a Pro Bowler last season.

“I think it’s trending the right way, but every week’s a new challenge and we just have to be more consistent, I would say, in terms of with our run efficiency,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Because I think there are some really good moments where we’re able to spring some 10-, 12-yarders. We haven’t really hit the home run yet, so we’re still looking for that. I think it is a process, especially when you’re having a different five it seems like every week up front. That takes a second.”

If there’s a silver lining, the Packers have stayed away from a lot of long-distance situations. It has lost yardage on only four rushes; only Tampa Bay (one) has fewer. Obviously, second-and-9 isn’t ideal but it’s better than second-and-12.

The backs are doing their best with limited blocking. Of their rushing total, 43.5 percent has come after contact – 12th-highest in the league, according to SportRadar.

On a per-carry basis, each of Green Bay’s first three opponents did better against the Packers than they have for the season as a whole. That could make Sunday’s game an enormous challenge if that trend continues. Pittsburgh ranks third with 3.79 yards allowed per carry. It has 10 tackles for losses on running plays.

“We’re getting better every week,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. “I think up front, we're doing a better job of stabilizing things, and we got our first explosive run of the season, so that's a plus. The guys are pretty eager and hungry to make some improvements with that.”

USATSI_16837223
News

Running on Empty: Run Game Off to Sputtering Start

1 minute ago
USATSI_16788640
News

As Receiver, Steelers Rookie RB Harris Can Make Packers Look ‘Silly’

13 hours ago
Rodgers_Lazard_Lewis_Set_Standard_for_Pa-6155c80a0fcced3942fe6c88_1_Sep_30_2021_14_25_24_poster
News

Lazard’s Value Goes Beyond Catching Passes

14 hours ago
IMG_1241
News

Packers-Steelers Injury Report: Jenkins, MVS, King Out Again

19 hours ago
USATSI_16799482
News

‘Not About Me’ as Drayton Coaches with Heavy Heart

Sep 30, 2021
Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_Hit_Reset_But-6155bf3b0fcced3942fe6c58_1_Sep_30_2021_13_47_54_poster
News

Packers, Steelers Among Most Disciplined Teams

Sep 30, 2021
Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_Must_Turn_Pag-6155af203cae215649f86cd2_1_Sep_30_2021_12_45_27_poster
News

Packers Remain Near Bottom of Aikman Efficiency Rankings

Sep 30, 2021
Packers_OL_Coach_ADam_Stenavich_on_Prepa-61551b8d0fcced3942fe6a77_1_Sep_30_2021_2_11_30_poster
News

Packers’ New Left Side Was All Right vs. 49ers

Sep 29, 2021
USATSI_16799499(1)
Injuries

Packers-Steelers Injury Report: Jenkins Remains Out

Sep 29, 2021