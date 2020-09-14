Runyan Goes From Last Man Up to Last Man Standing

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jon Runyan was prepared to play. But he also was prepared to sit.

Runyan, a two-year starting left tackle at Michigan and a sixth-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers, was buried on the depth chart. The Packers potentially could have gone into Sunday’s game at Minnesota with Lane Taylor and Elgton Jenkins as the starting guards, Billy Turner and Lucas Patrick the next men up, and Runyan sitting fifth at guard.

Instead, Jenkins started at right tackle, Turner was inactive, Patrick exited with a shoulder injury and Taylor suffered a major knee injury in the fourth quarter. Just like that, Runyan went from guarding the watercooler to guarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

“I kind of have this mind-set of trying to stay ready at all times, so when the time comes, you don’t have to get ready,” Runyan said on Monday, about 24 hours after playing the final 15 snaps at right guard in the Packers’ 43-34 victory over Minnesota. “It’s obviously terrible to have one of your teammates go down, it’s something you never want to see, and it was unfortunate but, like I said, I just stayed ready and tried to do my best when my time came and felt pretty good about it.”

Runyan’s debut was years in the making. His father, Jon Runyan Sr., started 192 NFL games from 1997 through 2008.

“There was a lot of sacrifice from both my parents, my family, just to even get me through high school into college and now playing my first NFL game,” Runyan said. “I can’t thank them enough. There’s been a lot of years and sacrifices that’s been put into this. My whole family was just ecstatic for me.”

Runyan’s mom, Loretta, has been in Green Bay for the past week or so helping her son get settled into his new place after spending training camp with many of his teammates at a hotel. She watched the game on television and cooked a welcome-home dinner.

“She was so happy and emotional because she sacrificed a lot to get me to this point, and I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to repay her for what she’s done for me,” Runyan said. “Really just meant a lot seeing how much pride she had.”

Same as ever, while Loretta prepared the food, Jon Sr. will provide the food for thought. The elder Runyan, who served two terms in the House of Representatives, is the NFL’s vice president of policy and rules administration. He watched the game from league offices and promised a film session.

“I was in for only about 15 offensive snaps, but he’s probably going to be on there for two hours talking,” Runyan said.

Impressively, after playing left tackle at Michigan and being stationed only at left guard in training camp, Runyan’s playing time on Sunday came at right guard. He handled the change well and helped Green Bay get through some real uncertainty.

Last year, Linsley started 16 consecutive games (including playoffs) with Jenkins at left guard and Turner at right guard. The changes came fast and furious on Sunday, though. Patrick played 32 snaps before dropping out with a shoulder injury in the second quarter. That meant Jenkins returned to his customary spot at left guard. Then, with about 12 minutes remaining in the game, Taylor was carted off and Runyan was on the field. That meant Linsley ended the game with different guards than he started alongside.

Moreover, Linsley didn’t take a single 11-on-11 rep alongside Runyan during camp. You hardly would have known it. Both of Runyan’s series (not counting Boyle’s clock-killing series) ended in the end zone.

“We just told him, ‘Communicate. If you don’t know, ask. Just make sure you’re on the same page as everybody else,’” Linsley said. “Other than that, we have full faith in everybody that comes into the game. That’s because of the level, the standard they hold themselves to during the week. So, him coming into the game, the biggest thing is communication. Because if he’s not on the same page as Rick (Wagner) or myself, it’s going to throw a lot of stuff off.”

Linsley recalled one play in which Runyan needed a little help but it was “nothing dramatic, nothing crazy.” Linsley said Runyan had a “good feel” for what was going on. Coach Matt LaFleur said that was a “tremendous credit to his mentality” for staying involved when he could have taken a moment to exhale after making the roster and appearing to be a long shot to play.

With Taylor headed to injured reserve and Turner and Patrick iffy for Sunday with their injuries, Runyan could potentially start against Detroit. At least he’ll have some experience protecting Rodgers.

“It’s insane. I remember being in eighth grade and watching Aaron win the Super Bowl,” Runyan said. “I was sitting there on my couch. Now, I got thrown in my first NFL game I ever dressed, I’m in charge of protecting him. It’s kind of crazy how life works sometimes. That was my first snaps with the first-team offense, first snaps with Aaron, with all the guys. I think I handled myself pretty well. It was a little nerve-racking at first. There weren’t any fans in the stadium, so that helped a little bit too with communication, but it felt good to get out there.”