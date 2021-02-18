NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search

Salary-Cap Floor Rises; Sources Optimistic It Will Be Higher

Last year’s negotiations between the league and the NFLPA set the floor – the lowest possible salary cap – at $175 million. That’s now up to $180 million.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – NFL teams, especially the Green Bay Packers, got a dose of good news on Thursday when the league announced the salary cap floor for the 2021 season has gone up by $5 million.

Last year’s negotiations between the league and NFLPA set the floor – the lowest possible salary cap – at $175 million. That’s now up to $180 million.

“This is not the final Salary Cap for the 2021 League Year, which will be set following review of the final 2020 revenue figures and other audit and accounting adjustments,” stated the memo.

In the recent collective bargaining agreement, players get 48 percent of league revenue through salary and benefits. With the COVID-19 pandemic meaning teams playing in empty or mostly empty stadiums, league revenue has dropped sharply. The auditing will determine the total financial pie that the players are eligible to receive.

The expectation, one source said, is the cap will be, at a minimum, about $184.5 million but potentially in the neighborhood of $188 million. Another source is even more optimistic, believing the cap will wind up at $190 million or more. The good news, that second source said, is teams that are budgeting solely on numbers provided by the league can at least plan for a $180 million cap.

There is still talk of further borrowing against future caps to blunt the bite of COVID. Under normal circumstances, the cap goes up about $10 million annually. This year, the cap was $198.2 million. Even at the rosy $188 million, next year’s cap would be down by about $10 million.

Borrowing from future caps blunted what would have been a much steeper decline in the cap than the old $175 million floor. With expanded playoffs starting in 2020, the presumptive addition of a 17th regular-season game in 2021 and new TV contracts coming online in 2022, the cap could soar by $40 million, one source said. So, he reasoned, why have such extreme swings, which would hurt teams and players alike?

Every dollar will be precious to teams like the Packers. Even with a restructuring of left tackle David Bakhtiari’s contract, the Packers are almost $20 million over a projected cap of $180.5 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

“You certainly don’t plan for a pandemic,” general manager Brian Gutekunt said at the end of the season.

The Packers are one of 12 teams over the $180.5 million projection, according to Over The Cap.

The league-year, and the free-agent signing period, begins on March 17. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on March 15. The expectation is the final cap number won’t be set too long before those dates. Multiple agents believe teams are using the projected decrease in the cap as a way to persuade players to restructure or take less money.

“Get ready for the race of the snails,” one agent quipped.

Gutekunst_Challenge_of_Building_Roster_w-602ea2a05661eb313d704c82_1_Feb_18_2021_17_29_54_poster
News

Salary-Cap Floor Rises; Sources Optimistic It Will Be Higher

Rams_LB_Troy_Reeder_on_New_Packers_DC_Jo-602d889cf5f9a21ba44b1214_1_Feb_17_2021_21_44_52_poster
News

Blackmon: Barry Brings Work Ethic, Passion, Motivation

USATSI_15371348
News

Draft Scout Mock Fills Need at Linebacker

Best_Career_TDtoINT_Ratios_in_NFL_Histor-602d3fe65661eb313d703e25_1_Feb_17_2021_16_28_24_poster
News

Rodgers Made Big-Time Throws, Avoided Big-Time Mistakes

USATSI_15479175
News

Unlike Last Year, Packers Will Draft Receivers This Year

USATSI_15162079
News

NFL.com Mock Draft Tackles a Weakness

USATSI_15479414
News

Grading the Packers on Salary-Cap Curve: Safeties

USATSI_11305882
News

Scouts See Watt as Declining Player But One Who Can Put Team ‘Over the Top’

USATSI_15479211
News

Grading the Packers on Salary-Cap Curve: Cornerbacks