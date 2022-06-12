Watkins Could Rewrite Rodgers’ First-Round-Receiver History

Sammy Watkins could be the ultimate win-win signing for the Packers. “I think this is probably one of the best situations I’ve probably ever been in in my career,” he said.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You might have missed it before this year’s NFL Draft, but the Green Bay Packers haven’t selected a receiver in the first round since 2002.

That means Aaron Rodgers has almost no experience with receivers with cream-of-the-crop draft pedigree. Way back when, when Rodgers was Brett Favre’s backup, he completed two passes for 20 yards to Koren Robinson. In 2020, he completed five passes for 20 yards to Tavon Austin.

That’s it. In Rodgers’ 17 seasons in the NFL, he has completed seven passes for 40 yards and zero touchdowns to first-round receivers.

Who knows, maybe Sammy Watkins will beat those numbers in Week 1 against Minnesota.

The fourth pick of the 2014 draft by the Buffalo Bills, Watkins was Green Bay’s lone veteran addition at receiver after trading Davante Adams to the Raiders and losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in free agency.

“I FaceTimed him when he signed his contract,” Rodgers said after Tuesday’s minicamp practice. “I knew he was somebody we had targeted and we were interested in, and I was 100 percent on board with that.”

Watkins started his NFL career with two big-time seasons. With back-to-back seasons of 60-plus catches, he opened his career with 125 receptions for 2,029 yards and 15 touchdowns. He hasn’t come close to replicating that production, though. Over the last six seasons, he’s topped 40 receptions once, never hit 700 yards and exceeded three touchdowns on only one occasion.

Watkins is well aware he hasn’t met expectations – his expectations, first and foremost.

“I think I told the coaches, ‘My back is against the wall,” Watkins said after Wednesday’s minicamp practice. “My career hasn’t been what I projected it to be. It’s a great opportunity for me to come here, play hard, catch a ton of balls, compete at the highest level and win games and fight to stay healthy. That’s been the knock on my career – to stay on the field. I think this is the best place to stay healthy, stay on the field and catch a lot of ball.”

Injuries have derailed his career. Playing for the Chiefs from 2018 through 2020 and for the Ravens last season, Watkins has played in 47 of a possible 65 games. He’s hoping dropping a few pounds and additional preventative measures, such as stretching and the cold tub, will keep him on the field.

Watkins will turn 29 on Tuesday. He might never get this good of a chance to resurrect his career. Packers receivers coach and passing game coordinator Jason Vrable was part of Buffalo’s staff when Watkins started his career, and coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator in 2017, when Watkins scored eight touchdowns and averaged 15.2 yards per reception.

Moreover, there’s the enormous hole in the offense created by the trade of Adams. LaFleur went so far as to say Watkins was going to be a “big part” of the offense in 2022.

“I think this is probably one of the best situations I’ve probably ever been in in my career,” Watkins said. “To play with one of the best quarterbacks in the league, one of the best coaches, one of the best organizations – this is probably the winningest organization in the league – to get this opportunity is really a blessing because I did nothing last year. I was hurt. To get a call from Matt and this organization revived me and, hopefully, I can have a healthy season and play hard and win a ton of games.”

Of course, the first-round-receiver thing is nothing more than interesting history. Rodgers has made a killing throwing to second-round picks. Of Rodgers’ 449 career touchdown passes, 215 were thrown to Adams (68), Jordy Nelson (65), Randall Cobb (44) and Greg Jennings (38).

With this year’s second-round pick, Christian Watson, perhaps not ready for a big role in Week 1, Rodgers figures to lean heavily on Watkins and fellow veterans Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb.

“I think it’s important: You get guys who have a lot to play for, and I think Sammy has the opportunity to continue and travel down a new path in his career that we can help him here as he continues to improve and gets opportunities,” Rodgers said. “The most important thing for receivers and pass catchers and ball carriers is opportunities, and there’s definitely going to be opportunities for him to make plays for us in this offense. I love the disposition, I really enjoy the person, and I think he has everything right in front of him to have as productive a year as he wants to.”

