Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated linebacker Krys Barnes from injured reserve on Saturday, their only transaction ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Sometimes the moves that aren’t made are just as interesting.

Activated: LB Krys Barnes

Linebacker Krys Barnes is back following the ankle injury sustained in the opener at Minnesota. He went on injured reserve a couple days later and returned to practice this week.

The timing is impeccable. All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell suffered a knee injury last week at Buffalo and won’t play against the Lions. Presumably, first-round pick Quay Walker and Isaiah McDuffie will form the starting pair, and Barnes will join Eric Wilson as the backups and key players on special teams.

Barnes, an undrafted rookie in 2020, wound up starting 23 games the past two seasons. The selection of Walker pushed him out of the starting lineup. Still, he played nine snaps on defense against the Vikings.

Walker will replace Campbell as the defensive communicator, a new role that comes with a challenge, Walker said.

Not Elevated: WR Travis Fulgham

With Allen Lazard inactive last week at Buffalo, the Packers rolled into the primetime game with Sammy Watkins, Amari Rodgers and rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure as their five receivers. When Watson, fresh off a two-game absence with a hamstring injury, suffered a concussion on his sixth snap, the Packers were down to four receivers for the remainder of the game.

Elevating Travis Fulgham would have provided some insurance. But, maybe that’s not needed. Watson practiced all week and was questionable on Friday’s injury report. He was still in the concussion protocol on Friday but did travel to Detroit with the rest of the team.

Lazard was limited participation all week and questionable, as well.

That the Packers didn’t elevate Fulgham signals that one or both players will be available for Sunday. A source on Saturday thought Lazard would play through the residual pain.

When the Packers needed receiver help earlier in the season, they elevated Juwann Winfree from the practice squad. He’s been elevated three time. The next time would require being signed to the 53 for the rest of the season.

Not Elevated: OLB La’Darius Hamilton

The past two weeks, the Packers elevated an outside linebacker from their practice squad: La’Darius Hamilton vs. Washington and Kobe Jones vs. Buffalo. In each instance, that player played ahead of third-year pro Jonathan Garvin, who was a healthy scratch in those games.

The Packers didn’t elevate Hamilton this week and released Jones on Tuesday. That means rookie Kingsley Enagbare, who’s a player on the rise, will be the top backup again and Garvin has returned to his role as the No. 4 at the position.

Not Elevated: A Defensive Back

With cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) out last week, the Packers added to their special teams by elevating safety Innis Gaines. Jean-Charles is out again but the Packers didn’t elevate Gaines, fellow safety Micah Abernathy or cornerback Kiondre Thomas to face the explosive Lions.

Green Bay Packers (3-5) at Detroit Lions (1-6)

Quay Walker’s biggest challenge wearing green dot?

Packers at Lions: Final injury report

Packers at Lions: Game and video preview

Watch Packers vs. Lions, Cowboys with SI Tickets

Savage has issues to tackle

O’Donnell under pressure at punter; here’s why

Are injuries really a problem for the Packers?

Run the Table 2.0? Easy comparison, impossible to repeat

Here’s why Aaron Rodgers has a healthy outlook

How to Watch/Listen/Stream/Bet Packers vs. Lions

Trade deadline commentary: No trade, as usual, seals Rodgers’ fate

What channel is the Packers-Lions game on?