Saturday’s Transactions: What They Mean for Sunday at Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers elevated running back Patrick Taylor and safety Micah Abernathy from their practice squad for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears. From the moves that were made to the moves that weren’t made, here’s what it all means.

Elevated: RB Patrick Taylor

With only Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon on the 53-man roster, elevating running back Patrick Taylor for the second consecutive week was an obvious move.

Taylor has played in nine games this season, with one snap on offense and 88 on special teams. Taylor has had two stints on the 53-man roster this season and this is his third elevation from the practice squad. That’s the maximum. So, when the Packers come out of their bye to play the Rams, they’ll have to sign Taylor to the 53 for the rest of the season or go to undrafted rookie Tyler Goodson, instead.

Elevated: S Micah Abernathy

This will be safety Micah Abernathy’s second elevation of the season and his first since getting the call for Week 1 against Minnesota.

This week, the Packers released Johnathan Abram from the 53, promoted Innis Gaines from the practice squad and listed former starter Darnell Savage as doubtful. With all of that, the Packers were a man down at safety. Enter Abernathy, who was signed midway through training camp.

An undrafted free agent in 2019, Abernathy resurrected his career this summer in the USFL. He had an excellent preseason to work his way into contention for a roster spot.

“It meant a lot. It was another opportunity to showcase what I can do on the field,” he said of the USFL in August. “Special teams-wise, I was in a leadership role. It felt really good to be one of those guys on the team and to be a starter for the whole season. I hadn’t started since college so it was pretty cool to get some more experience. And I got my wind back, and that’s going to help me. While I’m coming into training camp late, I already played a season.”

Not Elevated: QB Danny Etling

The Packers must have a lot of faith that starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ ribs will make it through the game because they could have elevated Danny Etling from the practice squad for some insurance.

Etling, who was signed almost a year ago after being drafted by the Patriots and moved to receiver, had a 123.3 passer rating in the preseason.

“A lot of that is out of my control at this point,” Etling said during camp. “I was really happy with how I played. I think I played well enough to be a part of a team. It’s my belief that I belong in the NFL and will be on a roster in some sense, and it’s my job to continue to be ready. Regardless of what the team decides, I’d love to be here, and obviously I’d love to be No. 3, but that one’s out of my control. So, it’s about continuing my growth as a quarterback and continue getting ready for the season, because you never know when you’re needed, and you want to step up and deliver.”

Not Elevated: WR/PR Dede Westbrook

When Packers signed receiver/returner Dede Westbrook to their practice squad on Nov. 15, it seemed only a matter of time before Westbrook would be given a shot as the punt returner. However, for a third consecutive week, he was not elevated.

Not Activated from IR: OLB Tipa Galeai

Outside linebacker Tipa Galeai aggravated his hamstring injury. His window to be activated having closed, Galeai’s season is over.

