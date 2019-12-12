Packers Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Savage Surprised By Cheap-Shot Allegation

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice exploded through a hole and broke into the clear, finally chopped down at the knees by Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage.

It was a gain of 23 yards – and the final play of Guice’s season.

Guice stayed on the Lambeau Field turf for a few minutes before limping off the field. Guice, a second-round pick in 2018, missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL and eight more games this season following surgery on a torn meniscus. Now, he’ll miss the rest of this season with an MCL injury.

“It was a cheap shot,” Guice said in a now-deleted tweet.

Video: Top Bears players on offense

That comment was news to Savage.

“He said that?” Savage said on Wednesday.

“I didn’t know about that,” he added. “I try to stay off all that social media stuff. I’m sure you guys knew this but I’m not a dirty player. In my career, I’ve never done anything to hurt somebody. That’s unfortunate it happened. I actually told a couple of my teammates, ‘I hope he’s good’ after the play happened. If he feels that way, it is what it is.”

The ACL injury was to Guice’s left knee. The meniscus injury was to Guice’s right knee.

Savage seemed legitimately taken aback by the accusation. With the NFL cracking down on helmet-to-helmet hits, defenders are forced to go low on ball-carriers. Besides, going low is the only place to go against a runner as physical as the 225-pound Guice.

“It’s unfortunate that it happened,” Savage said. “He’s a great back and I know he’s battled with some injuries, but when you’re out there on the field, I’m not targeting a guy because of injuries.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Rodgers Pays Tribute to His Favorite Opponent

Bill Huber

On Sunday, the Packers and Bears will meet for the 200th time. Hear Aaron Rodgers' entertaining conversation on his favorite individual opponent.

Packers-Bears Injury Report: An Advantage for Chicago

Bill Huber

All 53 players practiced as the Green Bay Packers hit the practice field on Wednesday

The Early Read: Packers vs. Bears Matchups

Bill Huber

Here are three of the defining matchups, one in each phase, as we begin our lookahead to Sunday’s rivalry game

Green Bay’s Offense Trending Wrong Way at Wrong Time

Bill Huber

Said coach Matt LaFleur: “I just know about this league, you’re only as good as your last game.”

Pick-Six Preview: Bears At Packers

Bill Huber

Here is our first look at Sunday’s game between the Green Bay Packers (10-3) and Chicago Bears (7-6) at Lambeau Field.

Packers Move Into No. 2 Seed; Staying There Will Be Vital

Bill Huber

Here's why it's absolutely essential the Packers take care of business and maintain their spot in the NFC standings.

Live Updates: Washington Redskins at Green Bay Packers

Bill Huber

Follow along for updates from Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers (9-3) and Washington Redskins (3-9).

‘Swervin’ Ervin’ Makes Positive Impact on Returns

Bill Huber

Tyler Ervin had four returns of 10-plus yards in his Packers debut

Rodgers: ‘I Wouldn’t Mind Winning Ugly All the Way to Super Bowl’

Bill Huber

A subdued but optimistic Aaron Rodgers said, "We’re finding different ways to win."

This Week’s Hot Hand, It’s Jones to the Rescue

Bill Huber

Aaron Jones piled up 192 yards from scrimmage, his fourth day this season with at least 150 total yards