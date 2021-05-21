Scouts Struggle With Jean-Charles’ Superb Production

GREEN BAY, Wis. – What did scouts say about Appalachian State’s Shemar Jean-Charles, the cornerback the Green Bay Packers selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft?

The Packers’ scouts made clear their thoughts to general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“He was a favorite of a bunch of our scouts,” he said. “We have a certain process we go through in the final three weeks before the draft. Guys get together and they work our board from the bottom up. This was a guy that just was the outlier for them. They were so excited to try to move this guy up the board, which we did. So, as it unfolded, I got a lot of taps on my shoulder during those period of times about him being on the board and available. So, we were thrilled to be able to select him.”

The Packers entered the draft seeking help at both cornerback positions. In the first round, they landed Georgia’s Eric Stokes to challenge Kevin King for a starting spot on the perimeter. In the fifth round, they got Jean-Charles to challenge Chandon Sullivan in the slot.

With well-regarded slots Camryn Bynum (Eagles) and Zech McPhearson (Vikings) going in the fourth round and Shaun Wade (Ravens) going earlier in the fifth round, the Packers took a shot on a cornerback who dominated against a bunch of bad quarterbacks and receivers.

“Nobody completed any balls on him but none of those guys are going to be playing on Sundays, either,” one area scout said.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jean-Charles allowed a catch rate of 32.7 percent and led the nation with 17 forced incompletions in 2020.

“You tell me those numbers but they don’t mean anything,” he continued. “I could do that against my kids’ peewee team but that doesn’t mean [his team is] going to sign me. Half of his PBUs would have been completions if the ball was on time. Sloppy route-running by the receiver gave him a few more. What gives him a chance are his instincts, mentality and quickness. When he sees the ball, he gets there, and he thinks he should make every play. That late in the fifth round, that’s a good pick.”

Jean-Charles was the 28th of 38 cornerbacks off the board. He earned some first-team All-American accolades as a senior, when he led the nation with 17 passes defensed (one interception, 16 breakups). Over his two seasons as a starter, he led the nation with 27 passes defensed (two interceptions, 25 breakups).

At 5-foot-10 3/8, he ran his 40 in 4.52 seconds and posted slightly below-average overall athleticism.

“He’s a priority [free agent] guy,” a scouting director said. “He’s got a chance to compete as a nickel. He was pretty good at his level playing on the outside. He didn’t test like he needed to in order for someone to think this dude can come in the league and be a sure-fire nickel but he’s got some traits. He’s instinctive, makes plays on the ball, competitive. He thinks in his mind he’s a No. 1 corner but he’s really a nickel only.”

According to PFF, he was targeted 34 times on passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield. Of those, he allowed six completions but broke up 13.

To another area scout, the pass breakups are great but left him wanting more.

“He defended all those passes but only intercepted two. That worries me because he’s going to face a lot better players in our league,” he said. Moreover, he added, “He was mostly an outside guy there but he’ll play inside, and that’s a different world. You’ve got to play run defense. Is he tough enough? If he’s playing in Week 1, I’m going to run at him and find out.”

Get to Know the Green Bay Packers' 16 Rookies

