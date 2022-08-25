Seven Packers Bubble Battles That Could Be Decided vs. Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the Green Bay Packers, Thursday night’s preseason game at the Kansas City Chiefs will be the closing act of a 23-act play.

With 20 training camp practices and the first two preseason games in the books, some players will bounce on the bubble and onto the 53-man roster. For others, the bubble will burst.

“You’re trying to weigh everything that these guys have done, not only the games but the practices,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “I think that’s where you truly get a better indication of what you’ve got. Obviously, you don’t want to discount the games because that’s real football, right? And the circumstances are a little different. It’s why we go out and play.”

Talk about a pressure-cooker. For a rookie on the roster, the minimum salary is $705,000. Broken into 18-week increments, that’s $39,166.67 per week. For those who land one of 16 spots on the practice squad, the salary is $11,500 a week. Of course, that’s better than having your dreams broken altogether. For some players, the cruel reality is this will be the final game of their careers.

“You want to see how guys perform underneath the lights and there’s an added — I would say many times for most the guys — there’s a little bit more pressure when there’s people in the stands and everybody’s watching,” LaFleur continued. “So, you just want to see how they respond to those moments, and you try to tell them all the time that, ‘Hey, it is no different.’ You want to treat practice as game-like as possible, but I do think that there is a little something more to it.”

With that as a backdrop, here are seven positions where big battles could be determined vs. the Chiefs.