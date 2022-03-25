Seven Under-the-Radar Receiver Options for Packers

Due to age and/or injury, none of the big-name receivers seem too appealing. Digging deeper, these seven players could contribute for the Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Breaking news: The Green Bay Packers need a receiver.

With Davante Adams traded to Las Vegas and Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Kansas City, the Packers have the biggest positional weakness of any team in the NFL that considers itself a Super Bowl contender. With two first-round picks and two second-round picks in next month’s draft, general manager Brian Gutekunst figures to address the need early and, perhaps, often.

The addition of a veteran who has been there and done that would ease the transition and perhaps allow the Packers to not force Joe Rookie into a major role before he’s ready.

You know the big names. Odell Beckham, who arrived in Los Angeles and helped the Rams win the championship, is the best available receiver but he suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and might not be available until late in the season.

Julio Jones is old and coming off two injury-plagued seasons. Emmanuel Sanders is old. A.J. Green is old. Jarvis Landry is coming off two subpar seasons and is more of a slot, anyway. Will Fuller hasn’t played in more than 11 games since his rookie season of 2016.

If those are the “best available” receivers, perhaps it’s time to look elsewhere. Here are seven under-the-radar options, all of whom are younger than 30. None of them will replace Davante Adams as the No. 1 receiver but they could be valuable additions.