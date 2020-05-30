Seventh-Round Safety Scott Signs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Seventh-round pick Vernon Scott, a safety from TCU, has signed with the Green Bay Packers. Scott announced the signing on Twitter.

Scott was a full-time starter only as a senior, when he recorded 44 tackles and was third on the team with seven pass breakups. He produced four turnovers in a span of the final three games. Against Texas Tech, he forced a fumble to preserve the victory. Against Oklahoma, he had a season-high seven tackles and a 98-yard pick-six. In the finale against West Virginia, he had one sack and one forced fumble.

In those final three games, Scott moved to a safety/slot hybrid position and flourished. It was those games that got him on NFL radars.

RELATED: CHALLENGING ASSUMPTION OF SECOND-YEAR OFFENSIVE JUMP

“That other spot is like a nickel corner at the NFL level,” Horned Frogs safeties coach Paul Gonzales said. “We moved him there and got him ready in the span of a week to play against Texas Tech. He had never taken any reps there before that week and he really thrived. When you look at his body of work as far as the season goes, most of his production and big plays came in the tail-end of the year when he made that move. That was a big deal for him to, ‘Hey, we’ve got to plug you in at a spot’ and he did it and he played at a high level. That was a pretty good culmination for him to the four years of work that he put in. I think that’s what a lot of people saw as they went through the tape of him. Early on, he was solid. As he moved to that spot the last three games, all of a sudden it was like, ‘Whoa, who’s this guy making all these plays?’”

At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, the Packers timed Scott with a 40 time in the 4.4s.

“I’m a very rangy guy. I’m a very versatile guy,” he said after being drafted. “I think being able to show my athleticism on the defense in many ways throughout the Packers defense. I’m a versatile guy. I can play deep, I can come down and guard tight ends, running backs, come off the edge. I did all of that at TCU, so I feel like I’m a very versatile player. I can be used many ways in the Packers defense.”

Scott is the second of the Packers’ nine draft picks to sign. Outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin signed earlier in the week.

What the College Coaches Say

First round: Love went from “baby deer” to elite prospect

First round: What makes a good QB?

First round: Love led nation in INTs; here’s why not to worry

First round: Love will keep Packers rolling to 2040

Second round: Dillon’s “insane” production, skill-set

Second round: Life could be easier in NFL for Dillon

Third round: Deguara “doesn’t like to lose”

Third round: The INT that caught LaFleur’s eye

Fifth round: Martin could be three-down LB

Sixth round: ‘No doubt” Runyan will have long career

Sixth round: Dad, coaches allowed Runyan to blaze own trail

Sixth round: Who’s the Boss? For Ducks, It Was Hanson

Sixth round: Stepaniak compared to “The Hulk”

Seventh round: Great Scott – last three games defined TCU safety

Seventh round: Garvin has big-time upside