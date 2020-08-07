PackerCentral
SI.com Daily Cover: How to Save NFL Season

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Commissioner Goodell, let me introduce you to Mitch Goldich.

How on earth is the NFL going to play a full schedule when Major League Baseball can't get through its first month without teams having to postpone entire series? With MLB seemingly on the brink and college footballis struggling to conceive how to stage a season at all, perhaps it is time for the NFL to consider a much different approach to 2020.

Enter Goldich in Thursday’s SI.com Daily Cover:

It’s a near-certainty that as we get closer to Week 1, the NFL will only be faced with increasingly difficult decisions, and it may be more prudent to make a sweeping decision now rather than wait until it’s right up against a harder deadline—when it’s perhaps too late to do anything drastic. MLB fought over money to the very last day, forcing it to arrive late to the party on issues like health and safety, and the logistics of actually putting the season together. The NFL can’t afford (and yes, we’re also talking about money here) to repeat that same mistake.

In a world where we are constantly evaluating best-case and worst-case scenarios, at some point it makes sense to cut your losses. Rather than going into a season held together with Scotch tape, the NFL could go in with a plan it feels more confident in, with enough lead time to prepare for it fairly and, in the case of the revised TV schedule, as profitably as possible.

Everyone knows the potential problems. Goldich offers some sensible solutions. Here are two of them.

 Eight-game schedules, with a bye after every game. “The MLB season has been KO’d by the fact that they are playing so frequently,” Goldich wrote. “It’s hard to handle false positives and lagging test results when there is another game the next day.”

 Play every game at night, which would allow teams to come and go in one day and avoid staying in a hotel. And, since teams are getting every-other week off, those games could be played over a span of four days, which could be a TV bonanza.

Click here to see all of Goldich’s ideas.

No Fans at Lambeau to Start Season

The Green Bay Packers announced it will not allow fans into the Week 2 game against Detroit and the Week 4 game against Atlanta due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Huber

New RT Wagner Calls Green Bay ‘Special Place’

Rick Wagner signed this offseason with his home-state Green Bay Packers and will be expected to fill the big void at right tackle.

Bill Huber

Top NFL Scout Reveals Which NFC North Team Has Best Talent

An NFL team's pro scout ranked each team's position groups. Looking at each group, which team has the best personnel?

Bill Huber

Packers Will Roll with Three QBs

The decision is in response to COVID-19 challenges and the lack of a preseason.

Bill Huber

Legacy, Not Love, Fueling Rodgers

“I don’t think it’ll have any type of effect on him. I don’t think it’s going to drive him to be a better player or have him sunk in a hole,” receiver Davante Adams said.

Bill Huber

Big Free Agent Class, Meet Shrinking Salary Cap

GM Brian Gutekunst already faced a challenge in taking care of his 2021 free agents. Then COVID-19 arrived.

Bill Huber

Rodgers: ‘I Don’t Know What the Future Holds’

On Sunday, Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Aaron Rodgers would be the quarterback for a "long time." What does that mean? Rodgers weighed in on Monday.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Adams Believes Experience with Rodgers Will Help Receiver Corps

Meanwhile, Davante Adams took exception with NFL Network's "Top 100 Players" list.

Bill Huber

Adams ‘Weighed All Options’ Before Coming to Camp

With a wife and young child, Packers WR Davante Adams had plenty to consider before reporting to training camp.

Bill Huber

After Lost Offseason, Packers Must Make Every Moment Count

For Aaron Rodgers and Co, parallels to the record-setting 2011 season don't run deep.

Bill Huber