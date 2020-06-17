PackerCentral
SI.com Daily Cover: Saints’ Help To Archdiocese on Sexual Abuse Crisis More Extensive Than Admitted

Bill Huber

In New Orleans, Sundays are devoted to the Catholic Church and the New Orleans Saints.

That devotion has been tested. In 2018, a civil suit was filed against the archdiocese by a former altar boy who alleged sexual abuse. The Saints, through a key executive, assisted the church with public relations amid the scandal.

In Wednesday’s SI.com Daily Cover, Jenny Vrentas dug into the depth of the Saints’ assistance.

The team said it was contacted by the archdiocese for PR help specific to managing its release to the public of a list of 57 “credibly accused” clergy in November 2018. The Church billed this list as a decisive public airing, one that would include names dating back decades. The list could affect survivors’ ability to seek settlements from the Church and allow them to feel a measure of justice. The Saints have consistently said that they advised the Church to be “fully transparent,” never disclosing any work on the abuse crisis beyond their assistance in the weeks leading up to the list’s publication.

But an SI review of case files and public records suggests that the team was significantly more involved in the archdiocese’s response to the sexual abuse crisis than it had acknowledged. When questioned by SI, the Saints conceded that a top executive had advised the Church on PR months before the release of the list, apparently shifting the timeline the team has promoted since January. A lawyer for the team said that, in the summer before the list’s release, Saints senior vice president of communications Greg Bensel advised Archbishop Aymond on general press strategy related to the abuse crisis.

Kevin Bourgeois, a Saints season-ticket holder and a leader of the Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests, said the Saints “are not to be trusted.” He and other survivors who spoke with SI, including the daughter of a former Saints linebacker, say the team must offer a full public accounting. Why did the NFL team join forces with the church for anything related to clergy sexual abuse? And how far did the Saints and owner Gayle Benson’s involvement go?

CLICK HERE FOR ALL OF SI'S INVESTIGATIVE STORY.

Nelson ‘Done’ Now But Could Have Helped Past Two Seasons

On “Wilde & Tausch,” Jordy Nelson said: “I think the track record between Aaron and I, I think we could have been productive no matter what year it would have been.”

Bill Huber

SI.com Daily Cover: How I Conned My Way Into Interviewing Michael Jordan (and Shaq and Elway ...)

"Follow my lead and if anyone asks, say you’re a reporter." Unlikely advice from a dad who had a plan: to get himself and his kid into as many big games as possible.

Bill Huber

Self-Organized Team Activities

Matt Ryan got the Falcons together for nine weeks of pandemic practices. It's worth noting the Packers didn't practice during the lockout and had one of the most explosive seasons in NFL history.

Bill Huber

Adams Leads Packers in PFF50

Three members of the Green Bay Packers – none of whom are Aaron Rodgers – made Pro Football Focus’ list of the top 50 players in the NFL.

Bill Huber

Peppers, Jurkovic on College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Julius Peppers and Aaron Taylor are among those with Green Bay Packers ties on the ballot for the Class of 2021.

Bill Huber

Pandemic Adds Twist to No. 2 Quarterback Battle

Tim Boyle knows the offense, and everything else, in his quest to remain Aaron Rodgers' right-hand man.

Bill Huber

Getsy on Rodgers: ‘This Guy Is Extremely Motivated’

If Aaron Rodgers is ticked about the selection of Jordan Love, it apparently hasn't shown up in the virtual offseason.

Bill Huber

What’s the Packers’ Weakest Link?

SI.com’s Conor Orr runs through the weakest part of every NFL team’s roster.

Bill Huber

Bill Huber

Without Rodgers, Where Do Packers Rank in NFC North?

Taking away the quarterbacks, who’s got the best roster in the NFC North? The Draft Network provides its thoughts.

Bill Huber

Reduced Preseason, No Joint Practices Will Impact Player Evaluation

“It’ll be a challenge but nothing that is insurmountable,” Packers quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator Luke Getsy said.

Bill Huber