SI.com Daily Cover: The Porta-Potty Cheat

Bill Huber

In the grueling sport of ultramarathon, Kelly Agnew’s rise was inspirational. Then his story started to unravel, beginning in an outhouse and ending in a courthouse.

As Nick Dawson wrote in Tuesday’s SI.com Daily Cover:

Eight years earlier, he was just another overweight guy approaching middle age. Then he saw a photo of himself on a beach. He caught the running bug, ran his first 5K and in 2011 completed the iconic Leadville 100, climbing some 12,000 feet into the Rockies. By the time of the ’17–18 Across the Years, he had sponsors and more than 10 wins in ultramarathons — any race over marathon length — under his belt. His rapid transformation from couch potato to subelite ultrarunner was remarkable enough that Bart Yasso, the de facto mayor of U.S. marathons, had urged him to write a memoir, so that others might follow in his footsteps.

However, the training and races had led him to “total burnout.”

On his blog, he wrote frequently about his hypercompetitive alpha personality getting him into trouble. He admitted, “I do stupid stuff with an alarming ... frequency,” and described himself as a “weak, weak man who completely lacks self-control.” In 2014, he wrote, “I’m not the fastest guy on the trail but I'm pretty good at the strategic aspect of racing and I know how to work through problems when they crop up.”

Sure enough, on Jan. 2, 2018, he built his customary early lead at the Across the Years, a race bridging the end of 2017 and the start of 2018. However, a race official noticed Agnew’s, well, crappy technique. From there, it was all down the drain.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STORY.

