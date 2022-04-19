SI.com Mock Draft: Early QBs Push Receivers to Packers

With three quarterbacks going in the first 11 picks of this mock draft, the Green Bay Packers had a bumper crop of quarterbacks and pass rushers available.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The worst-case scenario for the Green Bay Packers would be a mid-draft run on receivers taking out the top prospects.

The best-case scenario would be the one laid out by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr in his mock draft.

Orr had three quarterbacks being taken in the first 11 picks. Thus, the Packers were on the front side of the run of receivers.

With Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson gone at No. 10 and Alabama’s Jameson Williams taken at No. 18, the Packers had Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, Ohio State’s Chris Olave, USC’s Drake London and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson on the board at No. 22. Orr went with Burks.

“I was told to watch for the edge position here, but Treylon Burks being available changes everything (in this world that I, alone, have created),” Orr wrote. “The Burks–Deebo Samuel comparison checks out on film, and the Packers’ offensive coaches are uniquely informed in the nuances of Kyle Shanahan’s system and how they might be able to set Burks up for yards after the catch situations. In losing Davante Adams, the Packers also lost the ability to create efficient, short-yardage gains in the passing game with mechanical regularity. Perhaps Burks is the answer there, while also alleviating some of the pressure on Green Bay’s running game.”

Burks had a predraft visit with the Packers last week.

After a fabulous final season at Arkansas, Burks was considered one of the top receiver prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. Then came the Scouting Combine. He posted a mediocre 40-yard time of 4.55 seconds. A poor 20-yard shuttle of 4.4 seconds. A below-average 33-inch vertical jump. His 5.83 Relative Athletic Score, a 0-to-10 measurement of a player’s height/weight/athleticism, spoke to a ho-hum athletic profile not really matching a first-round pick.

“All I can say is go watch film and see if I've been caught with that 40 time,” the hog-hunting, touchdown-scoring, tackle-breaking Burks said at pro day.

The Packers at No. 28 got that aforementioned edge rusher. Of the Big Ten quartet of Purdue’s George Karlaftis, Minnesota’s Boye Mafe, Michigan’s David Ojabo and Penn State’s Arnold Ebiketie, three of the four were available at Green Bay’s spot. And Orr grabbed one of those players.

