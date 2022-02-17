SI.com Mock Draft: Packers Take Explosive D-Lineman

Imagine what another playmaker on the defensive line could do for the Green Bay Packers' defense.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers enter the offseason with a lot of big challenges, starting with the futures of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams and continuing with how to get beneath the salary cap over the next month.

The Packers have another big problem. They don’t have enough talented big guys on the defense.

For too long, it’s been Kenny Clark being an Army of One on the defensive line. Veteran Dean Lowry has provided some quality snaps but not enough big plays. And the likes of Tyler Lancaster and Kingsley Keke just haven’t been good enough.

To that end, Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Hanson went with Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt in his first NFL mock draft.

“Will Aaron Rodgers be under center for the Packers in 2022? Will Davante Adams and/or Marquez Valdes-Scantling be back? The answers to those questions could change the direction of this pick in future iterations of my mock, but for now, the front office gets some help for Kenny Clark,” Hanson wrote. “Like several other key contributors to Georgia’s loaded defense, Wyatt’s stats won’t wow anyone. That said, he has elite quickness and The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman labeled Wyatt as the team’s “biggest Freak.” After generating plenty of buzz at the Senior Bowl, Wyatt should continue that positive momentum with elite testing numbers at the combine.”

The 6-foot-3, 307-pounder was first-team all-SEC and a second-team All-American as a senior. In 14 games, he had 39 tackles including seven tackles for losses. While he had only 2.5 sacks, Georgia’s coaches credited him with 24 quarterback hits. He had a strong week at the Senior Bowl, as well, to solidify his standing as a first-round prospect.

Wyatt’s “first step is as good as it gets in the draft class,” noted Pro Football Focus in its draft preview.

Wyatt got on recruiting radars during his junior year in high school in Decatur, Ga. He competed in the shotput and discus on the track team. When he saw who was running in the 100-meter dash before one meet, he asked the track coach if he could compete.

“He was, like, ‘Hey, I can beat those guys,’” Dr. Brian Montgomery, his football coach, told Dawg Nation. “His coach says, ‘Why don’t you go ahead and win the shot put first and we’ll see what we can do. If you do, we’ll go over there and put you in the 100.’”

Wyatt won the shot. Then, he won the 100. Montgomery sent the video to some of his college recruiting contacts. And the rest is history, with Wyatt set to race into the first round.