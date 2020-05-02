SI.com Power Rankings: Where are Packers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On the bright side, the Green Bay Packers are tied for seventh in the SI.com power rankings following last week’s NFL Draft.

On the not-so-bright side, the Packers are fifth in the NFC.

While noting the surprising decision to select quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, “the Packers still have plenty of talent with Jordan Love watching Aaron Rodgers from the bench this year,” SI noted.

As expected, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs are No. 1 in the rankings. San Francisco, which smashed Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game, had two first-round picks and added veteran offensive tackle Trent Williams, tops the NFC and is No. 3 overall. New Orleans, “after three straight heartbreaking playoff exits,” is No. 4. Philadelphia, which won only nine games last year, jumped ahead of Green Bay at No. 5.

“I know Philly fans have spent the balance of the offseason freaking out over the Eagles’ receiver situation, and the corner situation, and are acting as if we weren’t calling this the most talented roster in football nine months ago,” SI.com’s Albert Breer wrote in an accompanying piece. “The truth? The truth is Philly spend a first-rounder to address the former (Jalen Raegor), picks, cash and cap space to address the latter (Darius Slay), and is still sturdy along the offensive and defensive lines, which is a much better indicator of an NFL team’s success than the flashier spots. Bottom line, this is still a very well-conceived team with very good talent. If—and I understand that this is a big if­—Carson Wentz is healthy and himself again, this is 100% a top five team.”

The Packers finished 13-3 last season, with a 14th win coming against Seattle in the divisional playoffs, but Las Vegas isn’t high on the team taking the next step. In fact, the William Hill Sports Book set the over/under on Green Bay’s win total at just nine.

Green Bay is far ahead of the NFC North field. Minnesota, which lost several veteran players in free agency and did its best to reload in the draft, tops the Packers’ division rivals at No. 13 overall.

