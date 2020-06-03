PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

SI Daily Cover: Waterless World

Bill Huber

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the lives of just about everyone. That includes Olympic-caliber swimmers. With pools closed, where and how do they work out?

For some, it’s a pond.

A group of elite swimmers that usually trained at Indiana University, for instance, swam with the fish, frogs and snapping turtles. As Pat Forde wrote in Wednesday’s SI.com Daily Cover:

“I’m scared of few things,” chimes in 2016 gold medalist Cody Miller. “But a snapping turtle? I’m not messing with that.”

On this sun-splashed Saturday in late May, though, there are smiles all around. The pond has warmed to the point that nobody needs a wetsuit anymore. When the temperature was in the 50s, earlier in the spring, these workouts were pure misery—even with the wetsuits.

“The first time we got in, my face hurt,” says Miller. “It was freezing. You dove in and felt stuck.”

Swimply, which is something like an Airbnb from swimming pools, has done a booming business. Endless pools, such as Michael Phelps’ pricy Signature Swim Spa, have become popular, as well.

“The greatest strength of American swimming is our depth—both athletes and coaches,” says Stanford’s women’s coach, Greg Meehan, who’s leading the U.S. 2021 Olympic women’s team. “Even in normal times, many of [our coaches] face challenges: lack of access to long-course, 90-degree water; limited pool availability. ...

“These coaches have instilled creativity and confidence in their athletes. Things don’t always need to be perfect for them to get better or to be successful. It’s my belief that many U.S. athletes have found a way to better themselves through this pandemic. I’m not naive enough to think it’s been easy to get better, but they have … and when they return to ‘normal’ training they are set up for a successful run to Tokyo 2021.”

CLICK HERE TO READ ALL OF FORDE’S STORY.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Zebra Provides Next Gen Stats and So Much More

Zebra Technologies is leading a data revolution in the NFL through its use of RFID chips.

Bill Huber

Is There Slot on Roster for Williams?

Tramon Williams was the oldest defensive back in the NFL to play more than six games last season.

Bill Huber

Packers Must Use Running Game to Full Advantage

A strong running game should help Aaron Rodgers be a more efficient passer.

Bill Huber

Packers Sign Sixth-Round Guard Stepaniak

As a senior at Indiana, Simon Stepaniak was third-team all-Big Ten and allowed one sack.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Yost on Utah State's Love

The coach who saw Jordan Love rise to stardom reflects on the No. 1 pick's winding path.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: White on Boston College’s Dillon

Brian White, a former Wisconsin assistant who coached A.J. Dillon at Boston College, weighs in on his former star pupil.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Cincinnati’s Denbrock on Deguara

Mike Denbrock, who coached Tyler Eifert and Kyle Rudolph at Notre Dame, explains why Josiah Deguara is going to be an X-factor for the Packers.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Minnesota’s Rossi on Martin

“I think the Packers are getting, honestly, tremendous value,” Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Michigan’s Warinner on Runyan

The coach who sent Corey Linsley to Green Bay sees big things for sixth-round pick Jon Runyan.

Bill Huber

Coachspeak: Oregon’s Mirabal on Hanson

Oregon offensive line coach Alex Mirabal raved about the play and leadership of 49-game starter Jake Hanson, the Packers' sixth-round pick.

Bill Huber