Signing Watkins Doesn’t Impact Packers’ Compensatory Pick
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Barring a splash signing in the next couple weeks, the Green Bay Packers will gain one compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The Packers’ signing of defensive lineman Jarran Reed took away the compensatory draft pick that would have been gained for losing guard/center Lucas Patrick. However, the signing of free-agent receiver Sammy Watkins last week will not wipe away the projected fifth-rounder gained when receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs.
Watkins’ one-year contract is worth $1.85 million, according to OverTheCap.com. It includes a minimum base salary of $1.12 million and a signing bonus of $350,000. The rest is tied to weekly roster bonuses.
Compensatory picks are awarded based on a few factors. The biggest factor is the annual value of the player’s contract. The lowest contract presently on the comp-pick board is the $2.65 million average for K’Waun Williams, the former 49ers cornerback who signed with the Broncos. Williams falls far short of that number.
Valdes-Scantling signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Chiefs.
The compensatory-pick window closes at 3 p.m. on the Monday following the NFL Draft. This year, that’s May 2. So, the Packers (or any team) can sign players without impacting the comp-pick formula in two weeks.
In this year’s NFL Draft, the Packers will have a pair of compensatory picks – a fourth-rounder for center Corey Linsley and a seventh-rounder for running back Jamaal Williams.
Last year, the Packers had three compensatory picks, which they used on guard Royce Newman in the fourth round, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth. They had four picks in 2018, which were used on receiver J’Mon Moore in the fourth, punter JK Scott and Valdes-Scantling in the fifth, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth.
That’s a rather dreary history. However, running back Aaron Jones was a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2017, and linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive lineman Dean Lowry were fourth-round comp picks in 2016. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels (fourth round, 2012), cornerback Davon House (fourth round, 2011), guard Josh Sitton (fourth round, 2009) and center Scott Wells (seventh round, 2004) were hits, as well.
All-Packers Mock Draft 7.0
First Round – No. 28: Ohio State WR Chris Olave
With USC’s Drake London, Arkansas’ Treylon Burks and Ohio State’s Chris Olave on the board, I felt good about getting an impact receiver when I traded out of No. 22. Olave has the field-stretching ability that coach Matt LaFleur wants and the route-running ability of a younger Davante Adams.
First Round – No. 29: Michigan edge David Ojabo
With that extra pick, I felt good about drafting someone who might not contribute much this season. Ojabo was a legit top-20 pick before tearing an Achilles at pro day. Ojabo had 11 sacks and a whopping five forced fumbles last season. At 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, he ran his 40 in a ridiculous 4.55 seconds. When he’s healthy, he’ll provide a different look than the duo of Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.
Second Round – No. 53: Georgia WR George Pickens
If I were a betting man, I’d guess Pickens will be off the board here. But there were other targets, including South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert. At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.47 seconds. He is excellent on deep balls and is a better route-runner than a lot of tall receivers. He had a predraft visit.
Second Round – No. 59: Washington State OT Abraham Lucas
With plenty of experience protecting the quarterback and superb athleticism – at 6-foot-6 3/8 and 315 pounds, Lucas ran his 40 in 4.92 seconds and his shuttle in 4.40 producing a superb RAS, Lucas had a predraft visit.
Second Round – No. 62: Connecticut DT Travis Jones
If I were a betting man, I’d guess that Jones is long gone here, too, but there were other options, such as Texas A&M’s DeMarvin Leal and Alabama’s Phidarian Mathis who I would have happily grabbed. A bit lost in the shuffle of Georgia’s Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, Jones at 325 pounds ran his 40 in 4.92 seconds.
Third Round – No. 92: Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert
Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis will be free agents next offseason. Ruckert is more in the line of Lewis as the physical blocker and underneath target. The Packers have taken a lot of third-round tight ends with Richard Rodgers, Jace Sternberger and Josiah Deguara. He’s 6-foot-5 1/2; he did not test because of a foot injury.
Fourth Round – No. 132: Baylor S JT Woods
Darnell Savage (unless the team triggers the fifth-year option) and Adrian Amos will be free agents next offseason. So, there’s a long-term need. But there’s a reason why the Packers never gave Savage a shot in the slot last year. If you’re going to move your safety into the slot, someone has to play safety. The Packers didn’t have anyone else to play safety. As a senior, Woods picked off eight passes and had 4.5 tackles for losses. He’s 6-foot-2 and only 195 pounds but has 4.36 speed.
Fourth Round – No. 140: Western Kentucky edge DeAngelo Malone
The Packers need depth at outside linebacker, and Ojabo won’t provide it to start the season. So, a mid-round pick makes sense. It came against lesser competition but Malone posted 34 sacks, 60 tackles for losses and nine forced fumbles for his career. At 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.54 seconds. Imagine the potential of Green Bay’s pass rush tied to throwing into the cornerback corps of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes.
Seventh Round – No. 228: Wisconsin OL Logan Bruss
Bruss started at right tackle and right guard for the Badgers. He allowed just one sack the last two seasons, according to Sports Info Solutions. At 6-foot-5 and 309 pounds, he’s got plus-athleticism with his 4.55 in the 20-yard shuttle. He’ll provide that versatility in the NFL. Speaking to the depth of this year’s draft, he is a better player as a seventh-rounder than fellow Badger Cole Van Lanen was a sixth-rounder last year.
Seventh Round – No. 249: Ouachita Baptist CB Gregory Junior
Junior’s work at the Division II level was good enough to get him a shot at the Senior Bowl. He measured 5-foot-11 7/8 and a sturdy 203 pounds with 4.45 speed in the 40 and a 39.5-inch vertical. He had only one interception in his career. This late in the draft, you’ve got to bet on something and that athleticism is impossible to ignore.
Seventh Round – No. 258: Georgia Tech S Tariq Carpenter
Carpenter was a four-year starter for the Yellow Jackets. As a senior, he had 65 tackles in 10 games, highlighted by a season-high 13 stops at Clemson. He added three passes defensed and one forced fumble. In 52 career games, he picked off four passes, broke up 22 and forced three fumbles. At 6-foot-2 7/8 and 230 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.47 seconds. At the Senior Bowl, he showed promise at linebacker. He had a predraft visit.