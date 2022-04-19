Signing Watkins Doesn’t Impact Packers’ Compensatory Pick

The Green Bay Packers are on course to get a fifth-round pick for losing Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Barring a splash signing in the next couple weeks, the Green Bay Packers will gain one compensatory pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Packers’ signing of defensive lineman Jarran Reed took away the compensatory draft pick that would have been gained for losing guard/center Lucas Patrick. However, the signing of free-agent receiver Sammy Watkins last week will not wipe away the projected fifth-rounder gained when receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Chiefs.

Watkins’ one-year contract is worth $1.85 million, according to OverTheCap.com. It includes a minimum base salary of $1.12 million and a signing bonus of $350,000. The rest is tied to weekly roster bonuses.

Compensatory picks are awarded based on a few factors. The biggest factor is the annual value of the player’s contract. The lowest contract presently on the comp-pick board is the $2.65 million average for K’Waun Williams, the former 49ers cornerback who signed with the Broncos. Williams falls far short of that number.

Valdes-Scantling signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Chiefs.

The compensatory-pick window closes at 3 p.m. on the Monday following the NFL Draft. This year, that’s May 2. So, the Packers (or any team) can sign players without impacting the comp-pick formula in two weeks.

In this year’s NFL Draft, the Packers will have a pair of compensatory picks – a fourth-rounder for center Corey Linsley and a seventh-rounder for running back Jamaal Williams.

Last year, the Packers had three compensatory picks, which they used on guard Royce Newman in the fourth round, cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles in the fifth and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie in the sixth. They had four picks in 2018, which were used on receiver J’Mon Moore in the fourth, punter JK Scott and Valdes-Scantling in the fifth, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth.

That’s a rather dreary history. However, running back Aaron Jones was a fifth-round compensatory pick in 2017, and linebacker Blake Martinez and defensive lineman Dean Lowry were fourth-round comp picks in 2016. Defensive lineman Mike Daniels (fourth round, 2012), cornerback Davon House (fourth round, 2011), guard Josh Sitton (fourth round, 2009) and center Scott Wells (seventh round, 2004) were hits, as well.