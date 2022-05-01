Six Takeaways From Packers’ 2022 NFL Draft Class

I wrote mini-features on about 200 prospects before the draft. When doing my rankings, I keep close tabs on the measurables – height, 40-yard times, 20-yard shuttles and so on. I chose not to write about three of the 11 picks.

One was South Carolina edge Kingsley Enagbare, the fifth-round choice. Enagbare ran a bad 40-yard time at the Scouting Combine and was even slower at pro day. Over the last decade of drafts, the Packers didn’t draft an outside linebacker prospect with a 40 time slower than the historic Combine average of 4.82 seconds. Engabare ran his in 4.87 in Indianapolis and 4.96 at pro day.

Another was Miami defensive lineman Jonathan Ford, a mammoth man with poor athletic traits who was taken in the seventh. Since the team went to the 3-4 in 2009, the only defensive tackle prospect selected with a Relative Athletic Score of less than 6.0 was B.J. Raji. Ford’s was 3.56. Moreover, Ford’s production had really dwindled the past two years. I didn’t think twice about discarding him.