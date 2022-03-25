Slot Corner Chandon Sullivan Signs with Vikings

Chandon Sullivan was a reliable defender in the slot the past two seasons. Green Bay has an excellent starting trio but no proven depth whatsoever.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Chandon Sullivan, the Green Bay Packers’ primary defender in the slot the past two seasons, is joining the parade to Minneapolis and signing with the Minnesota Vikings, agent Jason Katz said.

Sullivan played in all 49 games the past three seasons for Green Bay. He started 10 games in 2020 and again in 2021, when the team dabbled a bit with Kevin King in the slot before realizing Sullivan was the best bet in that role. He set his career high with three interceptions and added four passes defensed and two tackles for losses.

“I think I’m just taking advantage of my opportunities,” Sullivan said in December. “I’m able to get my hands on the ball and I’m just capitalizing. I trust our defensive scheme, and my coaches are putting us in position to make plays. I’ve always been a confident guy and my confidence is going to continue to grow as the season progresses.”

With Minnesota, he’ll be reunited with his defensive coordinator in 2019 and 2020, Mike Pettine. Pettine joined Kevin O’Connell’s new staff as assistant head coach. Former Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, a Pro Bowler in 2019 and 2020, also signed with the Vikings this week.

Sullivan wasn’t great but he was steady and underrated. According to Pro Football Focus, 31 cornerbacks played at least 170 snaps in the slot. In that group, he finished fourth in snaps per reception, third in snaps per target and 10th in yards per snap.

Sports Info Solutions charged him with a 62.2 percent completion rate, 8.9 yards per target and nine missed tackles (22.0 percent) in 2021. He was better in 2020, when he allowed a 56.0 percent completion rate, just 6.0 yards per target and missed seven tackles (15.2 percent).

“I think Sully’s another guy that’s played really consistent,” coach Matt LaFleur said in January. “He’s got just a great feel for the position. He understands what we’re trying to get accomplished. He’s very consistent and just a very smart and instinctive player.”

The decision to let Sullivan go was probably an easy one, his understated performance notwithstanding. It’s not just the Packers’ cap issues but the finances at the position. Jaire Alexander is in line for a huge contract extension and they recently re-signed Rasul Douglas. With Alexander, Douglas and first-round pick Eric Stokes, Green Bay has as good of a trio of cornerbacks as there is in the NFL.

Alexander presumably will move into the slot.

Depth could be troublesome, though. Shemar Jean-Charles, Kabion Ento and Kiondre Thomas are the only other cornerbacks on the roster. Jean-Charles, a fifth-round pick last year, played 37 defensive snaps after an undistinguished training camp.

Kevin King remains unsigned.

According to OverTheCap.com, the Packers have about $15.1 million of cap space.