Slur Puts Stain on Funchess’ Standout Family Night

Green Bay Packers receiver Devin Funchess, who had his first big day of training camp, apologized for his "disparaging remark."

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Devin Funchess made his voice heard in the Green Bay Packers’ roster battle at receiver on Saturday night.

Afterward, he made his voice heard by using a racial slur.

Upon stepping to the podium following an impressive performance at Family Night, Funchess noted ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky smiling behind his mask.

“I can tell you’re smiling. I can see the face marks and everybody goes chinkie,” Funchess said while pointing to his eyes.

Funchess spoke for about 9 minutes about his performance and his life over the past year. Afterward, when the reality of what he said spread over social media, Funchess apologized.

“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight,” Funchess posted on Twitter. “It was not OK. I have grown to develop personal and business relationships with the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”

Whether the slur will impact his chances of making the roster remains to be seen. Funchess was signed in free agency last offseason, a key addition to bolster a suspect receiver corps. However, a lot has changed over the past year. Funchess opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. In the meantime, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard had solid seasons in fueling an offense that ranked No. 1 in the NFL in scoring. With Davante Adams, Valdes-Scantling and Lazard, plus third-round draft pick Amari Rodgers and the return of Randall Cobb, the Packers have the makings of a formidable quintet.

Funchess, Equanimeous St. Brown, Juwann Winfree and Malik Taylor are front and center in the battle for the remaining roster spot or spots.

After playing barely 30 snaps with Indianapolis in 2019 before suffering a broken collarbone and then sitting out last season, perhaps it’s not a surprise that Funchess got off to a slow start in training camp. In fact, he didn’t make a single noteworthy play during 11-on-11 periods over the first seven practices.

However, he had three big catches on a rainy Saturday night. He had a 25-yard catch on a pass from Jordan Love, converted a third down on a pass from Aaron Rodgers and made a nifty toe-dragging catch at the sideline on a pass from Love.

“Not being around the guys, it was a mental strain on me,” Funchess said. “Picking up all the other different sports was cool but being back in my real element and the guys and all the testosterone, banging against each other and all that stuff. It was fun man. I’m blessed. People take this for granted just to be able to play a kid’s game for a living. It’s just good to be back out and I’m going to keep smiling.”

Last year, Funchess said he stopped looking at the playbook early in the season, calling it a “mental strain.” Without football, he said he got baptized, delved into real estate and partnered with a water-deliver company. Basketball, gymnastics and track kept him active athletically.

But with 164 receptions and 21 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, football is Funchess’ calling. He reached the Super Bowl with Carolina as a 21-year-old rookie. He’s got a chance to make it back with the Packers, so long as he makes the roster.

“I’ve been to the dance [the Super Bowl] and I know that the little things matter,” he said. “I know that having fun matters and that’s what I bring to the team. I bring in a distinct discipline through the tutelage of my grandfather, and then I bring in the fun of being a kid and doing that and continuing to be myself. I’ve got everybody, even the coaches laughing and smiling and even y’all. I just want to bring in that type of atmosphere because I know what the other side looks like, I know the severity of reality and real life, being where I’m from. And just to know that to really have a seat and watch these guys almost win the Super Bowl and just the appreciation of just to play a kids’ game, that’s where I’m more blessed, to have that opportunity to play a kids’ game for my living.”