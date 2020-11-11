SI.com
Soft Second-Half Schedule Could Boost Win Total

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Based on their own season performance and a soft second-half schedule, the Green Bay Packers are projected to win 11.5 games.

SportsBettingDime.com oddsmaker Matt McEwan used each team’s updated projected win totals to determine the remaining strength of schedule. Based on his crunching of the numbers, Green Bay has the 12th-easiest remaining schedule. That starts on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who won their opening game – disappointing bettors who laid money on them to go 0-16 – but have lost their last seven games.

It’s another AFC South game next week at the Indianapolis Colts (5-3).

After that, Green Bay will play four home games in a stretch of five weeks: home against the Chicago Bears (5-4) and NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1), at the Detroit Lions (3-5), and home against the Carolina Panthers (3-6) and Tennessee Titans (6-2).

The regular season will conclude with a rematch at the Bears, who have lost three straight after a hot start.

Four of the eight teams have winning records but only Tennessee has won more than five games.

In SportsBettingDime.com’s projections, the Packers, Buccaneers and Seahawks are predicted to finish with an NFC-high 11.5 wins.

At Westgate SuperBook, the New Orleans Saints are the favorites to win the NFC at 11/4, with Green Bay and Seattle at 7/2 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4/1. In the Super Bowl market, the Kansas City Chiefs are 7/2, followed by the Pittsburgh Steelers at 5/1, Saints at 7/1 and Packers and Seahawks at 8/1.

SBD’s Remaining Strength of Schedule

Note: Listed from toughest to easiest schedule. The number indicates the average projected win total for each opponent.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: 9.48

2. Atlanta Falcons: 9.41

3. San Francisco 49ers: 8.95

4. Los Angeles Rams: 8.9

5. Buffalo Bills: 8.86

6. Carolina Panthers: 8.65

7. Indianapolis Colts: 8.62

8. New York Jets: 8.55

9. Tennessee Titans: 8.33

10. Arizona Cardinals: 8.32

11. Denver Broncos: 8.23

12. Philadelphia Eagles: 8.11

13. Cincinnati Bengals: 8.04

14. Los Angeles Chargers: 8.03

15. New York Giants: 7.85

16. Detroit Lions: 7.73

17. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7.70

18. Houston Texans: 7.57

19. Kansas City Chiefs: 7.55

20. Chicago Bears: 7.54

21. Green Bay Packers: 7.53

22. Washington: 7.51

23. New Orleans Saints: 7.43

24. Dallas Cowboys: 7.41

25. Minnesota Vikings: 7.34

26. Baltimore Ravens: 7.16

27. Seattle Seahawks: 7.09

28. New England Patriots: 7.06

29. Miami Dolphins: 6.95

30. Pittsburgh Steelers: 6.833

31. Cleveland Browns: 6.825

32. Las Vegas Raiders: 6.82

