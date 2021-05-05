Stats for Packers Fourth-Round Pick Royce Newman

"If we had to go play tomorrow and play him at right tackle, I’d feel good about it," co-director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said of fourth-round pick Royce Newman.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers used their fourth-round pick on Mississippi offensive lineman Royce Newman. Here’s a look at Neman’s five-year career with the Rebels.

Royce Newman’s Stats at Ole Miss

After redshirting in 2016 and playing in 21 games off the bench in 2017 and 2018, Newman started all 12 games at left guard in 2019 and all 10 games at right tackle in 2020. He didn’t receive any postseason accolades despite being a key part of an Ole Miss offense that ranked in the top 20 in FBS in nine offensive categories last season, including No. 3 in total offense per game. Among the Rebels’ masterful performances was a 647-yard onslaught against eventual national champion Alabama, the most ever allowed by the Crimson Tide.

According to the Ole Miss coaches, Newman allowed two sacks in 430 pass-protecting snaps in 2020 and one sack in 416 pass-protecting snaps in 2019.

Going Beyond the Box Score

Pro Football Focus agrees with those sack numbers. The troubling part is the amount of pressure he allowed. At right tackle, he allowed two sacks, five quarterback hits and 25 total pressures. He was much better at guard with one sack, one hit and 10 total pressures.

“When I moved out to tackle, I was kind of on an island all by myself,” Newman said.

The Rebels’ running game was better with Newman at guard, too. According to Sports Info Solutions, backs averaged 2.4 yards before contact on runs behind Newman in 2019 compared to 1.5 yards behind him in 2020.

“I thought he played pretty good ball at both,” said Jon-Eric Sullivan, the Packers’ co-director of player personnel. “I think from a dimension standpoint, if you’re pinning me down, he’s certainly long enough to play at tackle, don’t get me wrong, but I think from a dimension standpoint, when you see him on the hoof, you’d probably say he’s a better fit at guard. But then you watch him play right tackle and he’s got good feet. He’s got good lateral quickness. He stays in front of guys and can mirror and sustain and he plays good ball out there. If I didn’t know anything about anything, and I just walked up to the kid and looked at his body, I’d say, you know, that guy’s probably an inside guy, but if we had to go play tomorrow and play him at right tackle, I’d feel good about it.”

Newman was selected for the Senior Bowl. The all-star game’s executive director, Jim Nagy, called Newman a “future starter” in an interview with Packer Central this week. A two-year starter at Ole Miss after playing receiver and tight end in high school, Newman might be a versatile backup as he gains seasoning to start his career. According to Pro Football Focus, he played 813 snaps at right tackle in 2020, 758 snaps at left guard in 2019, 138 snaps at right guard in 2019 and 74 snaps at left tackle in 2018. He saw some action at center during Senior Bowl week.

“He’s blue-collar, tough, smart,” Sullivan said. “And then again, when you watch the tape, he’s a productive football player and versatile football player. I think any time you get guys on your football team that can do multiple things, it gives you flexibility, especially when injuries occur. So, yeah, we were attracted to the kid, to the makeup of the kid, the wiring of the kid and then the talent, as well. We think he can play winning football at guard and tackle and probably could even kick inside to center if that was ever needed.”

