Strong Inside Linebacker Class Available to Packers

Plus, former college and NFL coach Jim Mora Jr. explains the challenge of scouting linebackers.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Maybe the Green Bay Packers will have a good tandem at inside linebacker with Krys Barnes and Kamal Martin. But “maybe” isn’t “definitely.” And “good” isn’t “great,” or even “really good.”

Whether it was Ted Thompson or Brian Gutekunst, the Packers have not prioritized inside linebacker. Since Thompson drafted A.J. Hawk in the first round and Abdul Hodge in the third in 2006, the Packers have used only one top-125 pick on an off-the-ball linebacker. That was Oren Burks with No. 88 overall selection of the third round of Gutekunst’s first draft in 2018.

That could change this year. First and foremost, it’s a strong group of off-the-ball linebackers. Between the inside linebackers and the 4-3 outside linebackers who project to 3-4 inside linebackers, SI.com’s NFL Draft Bible has 14 prospects with starter grades, led by Penn State’s Micah Parsons, Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Missouri’s Nick Bolton and Tulsa’s Zaven Collins as first-rounders.

“The 2021 linebacker class is one of the best in recent memory, offering first-round talent as well as plenty of depth,” Draft Bible’s Lorenz Leinweber said. “At the top, it has Penn State standout Micah Parsons, who opted out of the 2020 season but displayed an old-school playing style combined with new-school athleticism when he was on the field. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah fits the mold of modern-day undersized linebackers. At Notre Dame, he played the “star” position, which is a hybrid between safety and linebacker. He is a special athlete who thrives in coverage.

“The exact opposite from a body-type perspective is Nagurski award winner Zaven Collins, who measures in at an impressive 6-foot-4, 256 pounds. He is a versatile chess piece at the second level who can even rush the passer. His length and athleticism make him exciting in zone coverage. Missouri’s Nick Bolton was uber-productive in college and is potentially the best run defender in this class. Playing with his hair on fire and shooting gaps, he makes plays in the backfield consistently. All four have a case to get drafted in the first round.”

In the video, Jim Mora Jr. talks about scouting linebackers

“Linebackers have to be able to key, diagnose and react. There’s some instinctual elements that are important when you’re a linebacker. Not everybody has that. Some players, as we used to say, see the game through a straw. They see what’s in front of him. The great ones at any position, especially at linebacker, they have that wide-field vision where they can see everything and they can feel blockers and they can feel things happening in front of them and behind them. Some just don’t have that.”

Secondly, new Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s roots are coaching linebackers. Does he believe in Martin and Barnes? And regardless of that answer, the release of veteran Christian Kirksey has the team a man down at the position.

Third, in a copycat league, it’s impossible to take notice of the Buccaneers’ championship defense being led by inside linebackers Devin White and Lavonte David.

The depth runs strong, including Day 2 prospects such as Georgia’s rangy Monty Rice as well as LSU’s Jabril Cox and Ohio State’s Pete Werner, both of whom thrive in coverage. The talent pool should remain deep into Day 3.

“There are developmental players who could be developed into future starters thanks to their physical traits,” Leinweber said. “Baron Browning from Ohio State is such a prospect, possessing all the desired size and athleticism. He is held back by his processing ability. Younger players like Jamin Davis (Kentucky) and Cameron McGrone (Michigan) are in a similar boat. Before the season started, Dylan Moses from Alabama was projected as a first-round pick but, after a subpar season, his draft stock has fallen. Other intriguing mid- to late-round options include Chazz Surratt (North Carolina), Garrett Wallow (TCU) and Justin Hilliard (Ohio State). The class has the potential to bring forth several Pro Bowlers and starters with quality prospects throughout.”

