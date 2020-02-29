PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Surgery for Top Linebacker Prospect

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A top inside linebacker prospect is coming to Green Bay.

Unfortunately for him, it’s for surgery.

Appalachian State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither will be in Green Bay to have surgery with Dr. Robert Anderson on Tuesday. He suffered a stress fracture in his right foot during the third game of the season against North Carolina. He played through the injury to have his best season with 104 tackles. He played in all 14 games as well as the Senior Bowl.

“It was a hard decision whether to have the surgery at the end of the season or not,” Davis-Gaither said at the Scouting Combine. “I wanted to play on it and help my team out. And the results, they got me here, so it was a small decision. I just tell them I have the surgery Tuesday with Dr. Anderson, and I’ll be back in five to six weeks before the draft. I’ll be healthy by the time the draft comes.”

At 6-foot-1 1/2 and 224 pounds, Davis-Gaither is an undersized playmaker. As a senior, he had 14.5 tackles for losses, five sacks and eight passes defensed. He had one interception and one blocked kick – both of which came in an upset victory over North Carolina. He was excellent in coverage and as a blitzer. According to Sports Info Solutions, he allowed 23-of-49 passing his final two seasons and had 31 pressures as a senior.

“Just my ability to run and hit, sideline to sideline,” he said of the strength to his game. “My ability to pass rush, cover the tight ends and running back. My ability to play any position.”

He was coached at Appalachian State by former Packers linebacker D.J. Smith.

Because of the injury, his Combine was limited to doing the bench press. He put up 21 reps of 225 pounds, tied for fifth-most among the linebackers. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Let Us Introduce You to 325 NFL Draft Prospects

In an annual tradition, we introduce you to the top NFL Draft prospects both on and off the field.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Could Free Agency Bring a Wisconsin Homecoming?

Joe Schobert has 380 tackles, seven forced fumbles and six interceptions the past three seasons.

Bill Huber

Report: Packers Will Host Browns for Joint Practices

“It’s good to change the scenery a little bit and go against a different scheme,” coach Matt LaFleur said this week.

Bill Huber

Mission Accomplished for Taylor in 40

Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor is the fastest running back at the Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Packers Need a Tackle; It Probably Won’t Be Wirfs

Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs had a prodigious Friday at the Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Pursuit of Hooper Would Come at High Price

According to ESPN.com, the Green Bay Packers are expected to pursue free-agent tight end Austin Hooper.

Bill Huber

Combine Workouts Amplify Strength of Receiver Class

And that's obviously good news for the Green Bay Packers.

Bill Huber

Deep Group of Backs Could Fill Long-Term Need for Packers

Here is what our top six running backs had to say at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Kenneth Murray: Linebacker and Hero

First-round linebacker prospect Kenneth Murray is a hero at home to his special-needs siblings and to a stranger whose life he saved.

Bill Huber

Why Greatest Running Back in NCAA History Might Not Be Best Running Back in Draft

Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor had perhaps the greatest career of any running back in college football history but he might not be the first back off the board.

Bill Huber